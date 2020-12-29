Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2020 Kaloji violated SC r ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kaloji violated SC rule on quota, alleges backward classes organisations

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 29, 2020, 7:24 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2020, 7:24 am IST
Backward Classes organisations alleged gross violation of Supreme Court directions in applying the rule of reservation
Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo.
 Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences Logo.

Hyderabad: The counselling for MBBS admissions by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences landed in fresh controversy with the Backward Classes organisations alleging gross violation of Supreme Court directions in applying the rule of reservation.

J. Srinivas Goud, president of Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Association, dashed off a letter to Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao bringing to his notice about 200 BC students losing seats in medicine due to what he described as illegal method of filling reserved category seats. He wanted the Chief Minister to immediately intervene and rectify the injustice done to the BCs.

 

Maintaining that all the universities, including the NTR University of Health Sciences in the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, were following the SC directives, Goud said from the second round of counselling the open category seats should be filled first followed by the sliding seats and finally the reserved category seats. The Kaloji varsity, however, has been filling the reserved category first and then the open category, he pointed out. As a result, the meritorious reserved candidates are remaining in the reserved category instead of getting converted into open category. As they were retained in the reservation category, another 200 BC students who could have got seats in BC quota lost the opportunity, he alleged.

 

Another violation of the university, according to him, is the blocking of Meritorious Reserved Category (MRC) seats in the first phase itself against the rule of reservation. According to the university website itself the blocked MRC seats in the first phase are 590, he said.

Goud also complained that he had been warning health minister E. Rajender and health department senior officials about the eventuality of the university flouting rule of reservation for the last two months. They held meetings with us and law department officials but no follow up action was taken, he said.

 

Tags: kaloji health university of telangana, mbbs admission, reservation quota, telangana backward classes welfare association
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


