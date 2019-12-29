Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2019 Top Bengal cop gets ...
Top Bengal cop gets new assignment

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Dec 29, 2019, 2:53 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 5:48 am IST
Kolkata: A political slugfest between the Congress and Trinamul has come to the fore on controversial IPS officer Rajeev Kumar’s transfer by the Mamata Banerjee government from the Criminal Investigation Department to the state information technology department recently.

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra on Saturday accused the ruling party of double standards on Kumar who has been under the CBI scanner for his suspected role in tampering evidence in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. “The difference between them and us that while, on one hand they protest against the Centre, on the other, they secure the release of Kumar by giving an “undertaking” to Narendra Modi at night. We do not do it," he alleged.

 

State fire services minister Sujit Bose hit back at the Congress saying the party does not have much representation in the state.

Tags: rajeev kumar, cm mamata banerjee, somen mitra
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


