Tirumala temples at Varanasi, Jammu

Tirupati: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams trust board has resolved to build Lord Venkateswara temples at Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as in Jammu soon.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, Devasthanams Trust Board chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy said the Uttar Pradesh government had requested the Devasthanams to construct a Venkateswara Swamy temple at an appropriate place in the ancient town. The Jammu and Kashmir administration had come forward to provide land for the construction of the temple in the state’s winter capital.

The trust board has resolved to formally seek land for the purpose.

The Devasthanams Board which met under the chairmanship of Mr Subba Reddy, also approved administrative sanction of Rs 30 crore towards the construction of a Lord Venkateswara temple and information centre at Bandra, Mumbai.