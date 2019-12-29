Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2019 National Register of ...
National Register of Citizenship is Notebandi 2: Rahul Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 1:58 am IST
Mr Gandhi also expressed fear that Assam might return to the path of violence due to the policies of the BJP government.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi being felicitated during a protest rally against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Khanapara Veterinary field, in Guwahati, on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati/New Delhi: Launching a frontal attack on the ruling BJP and its ideological mentor, the RSS, over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizenship, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Guwahati on Saturday that Assam will not be allowed to be run by “chaddi walas”.

Earlier in the day, participating in activities planned for the party’s 135th Foundation Day in Delhi, Mr Gandhi, who is tipped to return as the party president soon, termed CAA, NRC and NPR “Notebandi No. 2” and warned that they will be more disastrous than demonetisation.

 

Addressing the Congress’ “Save India” public rally in Guwahati, Mr Gandhi said, “Hum BJP aur RSS ko Assam ki history, bhasha, sanskriti par akraman nahi karne denge. Assam ko Nagpur nahi chalayega, Assam ko RSS ke chaddi-wale nahi chalayenge. Assam ko Assam ki janta chalayegi. (We won’t allow the BJP and RSS to destroy the history, language and culture of Assam. We also won’t let Nagpur or RSS rule Ass-am. Assam will be ruled by it own people.)”

Mr Gandhi also expressed fear that Assam might return to the path of violence due to the policies of the BJP governments at the Centre and the state.

“I fear that Assam is returning to the path of violence because of the BJP’s policies,” he said while asserting that it was the Assam Accord which brought peace and tranquillity to the state.

“The spirit of Assam Accord, which brought in peace, should not be touched,” he said.

“Wherever the BJP goes, it spreads hatred. In Ass-am, the youth are protesting, in other states too protests are happening. Why do you have to shoot and kill them? The BJP doesn’t want to listen to voice of people,” Mr Gandhi, who visited the homes of victims killed in police firing in the anti-CAA movement in Guwa-hati, said. Five people had died in the firing.

Earlier in Delhi, attacking the BJP government over the issue of the National Population Regis-ter (NPR) and NRC, Mr Gandhi had said these exercises will be more disastrous than demonetisation announced in Novem-ber 2016. "This whole tamasha that is going on is Notebandi No. 2. This will be more

disastrous for the people than demonetisation. This will have twice the impact of demonetisation," he said, hitting out at the government over the issues of the amended Citizenship Act, NPR and NRC.

The basic idea of these exercises, Rahul Gandhi  told reporters on the sidelines of the flag-hoisting ceremony at AICC headquarters, is to ask all poor people whether they are Indian or not.

“His (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) 15 friends will not have to show any document and the money generated will go into the pockets of those 15 people,” he said.

In Guwahati, the former Congress president also accused the BJP of deviating the country from the path of development and said that the country’s growth rate has slipped from 9 per cent.

He also added that the youth of Assam are struggling to find employment.

“Assam can never progress with hatred and violence. Everyone has to come together and tell the BJP leaders that they cannot attack the culture, language, identity and history of the state,” the Congress leader said while referring the state as an example of communal harmony.

