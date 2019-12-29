Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2019 With credit and cont ...
Nation, Current Affairs

With credit and control, free software attracts developers

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Dec 29, 2019, 2:45 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 5:48 am IST
In the commercial model, the companies sell the software multiple times. The labour of the developer is not rewarded.
The term “free software” refers to software that is free to “run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve”. (Representational Image)
 The term “free software” refers to software that is free to “run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve”. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Over the past year, the free software movement has been going through a renaissance of sorts. Perhaps due to widespread suspicion of internet websites and applications developed and maintained by corporates, the tech community is moving towards and evangelising “free software”. The community has an active base in Hyderabad, in the form of Swecha, a non-profit organisation that has evangelised the cause since 2005.

The term “free software” refers to software that is free to “run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve”. In essence, the source code of a software product is open to the public and cannot be commercially sold. People can study the code, point out the flaws, improve them, and redistribute it.

 

Mr Ranjith Raj, executive member at Swecha, explained that the free software system is about cooperation rather than about commercialisation. “The Free Software movement is about empowering the developer and user of a software. In the commercial model, the companies take one software and sell it multiple times. The labour of the person who developed this product is not rewarded. The developer doesn’t even get an attribution in the code. In free and open source software, the developer gets the credit for his work,” he said.

Mr Raj explained that in the commercial model, users and even developers don’t have access to the source code. “Developers don’t know what they are enabling. For instance, Wipro was the technical force behind the National Register of Citizen (NRC) exercise in Assam. The people who worked in Wipro on this project probably had no idea about its use in NRC. If they did — and had access to the source code — they probably wouldn’t have taken part in it,” he said.

Interestingly, Wipro advertised its association with the government of Assam for NRC on its website openly. After the nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amend-ment Act and NRC, the company took down the website. But multiple internet users have archived the website and are posting links to it on social media websites. Free software movement proponents also give the example of IBM, which sold its punch-card technology to Nazi Germany to be used in concentration camps.

Proponents argue that it is the labour of a developer that should get rewarded and not the company. “In large companies, employees are a small part of a big project. They don’t know how their work is being used and what impact it may have on the world. If they had access to the source code, they would have a clear picture,” he said.

Mr Shashikant, a BITS Pilani graduate who volunteers for Swecha, had another point to make. He argued that the government spends crore to hire software companies to work on public utilities like the Railways’ IRCTC website or State Bank of India’s internet banking services. “The source codes of these products are never made public. We have seen how alarmingly frequently SBI gets hacked. We don’t know how vulnerable their code is. If the developer community had access to it, they could improve it. Since public money is being spent on these products, the public should have the right to access their code,” he said.

The most popular of late has been Mastodon, a free and open source alternative for Twitter. Mastodon is not owned centrally by anyone and is moderated by volunteer moderators, not dissimilar to Wikipedia. There are similar parallel products to YouTube and Facebook in the form of PeerTube and Pleroma.

The Free Software Movement of India (FSMI), an umbrella organisation that subsumes Swecha, is also working on developing cloud solutions. A lot of the development is, in fact, happening in Hyderabad. FSMI and Swecha do awareness and training programmes for colleges in Hyderabad to evangelise their cause.

Said Mr Raj, “We are seeing a lot of adoption of free software. Many have realised the danger of centralisation of control. There is a trust deficit in companies like Facebook and Google.”   

...
Tags: swecha, free software movement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

Congress leaders term Modi is torch bearer of Hindu Rashtra

Dalit Bahujan Party president Krishna Swaroop said he had the same concerns about the election process but Mr Nagi Reddy was dismissive of him.

Municipal elections: Poll panel’s all-party meeting turns ugly

The minister asked questions from mathematics, Telugu and social science subjects, for which students gave right answers only to a couple of questions.

Many Class X students fail to spell their names

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Communal RSS got nod, not Congress: N Uttam Kumar Reddy



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

How to evade the police state while out at a protest

Police is also checking websites, social media, television and newspapers to capture faces of those on the streets protesting.

Hyderabad: No respite from monkey menace

The GHMC has found that this year they have been able to catch monkeys and ensure that they do not come back.

Police gear up for peaceful New Year bash

Ms Shikha Goel, additional commissioner of police

Top Bengal cop gets new assignment

IPS officer Rajeev Kumar

Kakinada: Fear of raids looms over cockfights

File photo of a cockfight
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham