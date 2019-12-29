Nation Current Affairs 29 Dec 2019 Hyderabad: Anti-CAA ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Anti-CAA activists stage ‘flash protest’

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ADITYA CHUNDURU
Published Dec 29, 2019, 2:14 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2019, 2:14 am IST
A dozen ordinary citizens turned up in the middle of the Hyderabad Book Fair, being held inside NTR Stadium near Indira Park.
A group of people protests against the CAA and the NRC at the Hyderabad Book Fair on Saturday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)
 A group of people protests against the CAA and the NRC at the Hyderabad Book Fair on Saturday. (Photo: Deepak Deshpande)

Hyderabad: Taking everyone by surprise, a dozen people staged a sudden “flash protest” against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the middle of the Hyderabad Book Fair on Saturday.

Even before the policemen stationed at the venue, NTR stadium near Indira Park, could realise what was going, the protesters took out their placards on the dais and held them up in front of a statue of Gandhi. The police moved in quickly, snat-ched the placards and escorted the protesters out of the venue.

 

Mr Imran Siddiqui, an activist who came to the protest, said, “The police did not allow the Million March to happen today. Why? How else can us citizens stage protests, which is something we are constitutionally allowed to do?”

Ms Natasha, another protester, said she was upset with the way the police was treating them.

A dozen ordinary citizens turned up in the middle of the Hyderabad Book Fair, being held inside NTR Stadium near Indira Park, to stage a ‘flash protest’ against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC). Before the policemen stationed at the venue to manage crowds at the fair could realise what was going, the protesters took out their placards and held them up in front of a statue of Gandhi. However, soon enough, the police came in, snatched away their placards and escorted them out of the venue.

The modus operandi of guerrilla protests has caught on among citizens of the city. The protesters said they were left with no choice but to protest this way since Telangana police was not giving permissions to any of them. Imran Siddiqui, an activist who came to the protest, said, “The police did not allow the Million March to happen today. Why? How else can us citizens stage protests, which is something we are constitutionally allowed to do?”

Natasha, another protester, too said she was upset with the way the police was treating them.

The police stationed there were quick to call in reinforcements. They called a sub-inspector, who instructed them to take away all the placards from the activists. The activists refused but had no choice but to comply. They agreed to leave the place in order to get their placards back. The police did not relent.

However, V. Laxmi Narayana, sub-inspector said, “We only ask them to leave. How can we let them leave with the placards? How are we to know that these people will go somewhere else with those placards and stage a dharna there? Wouldn’t we be held accountable for this?”  Soon enough, S Sreeni- vasa Rao, Gandhinagar SHO was called. In spite of a lengthy discussion, Rao too refused to give the placards back and asked the protesters to collect them from the police station the next day.  Rao explained the situation from his point of view: “These people sprung up a protest in a crowded place. They didn’t inform the police. If someone at the location objects to the protest and picks up a fight with them, and it turns bloody, won’t we be held accountable for it? We have no choice but to take the placards.”  As the protesters and policemen argued, a crowd gathered to see what the commotion was about. These people realised soon that it was a protest against NRC and CAA. If all the protesters wanted was to raise awareness to their cause, it seemed they had succeeded at it one way or another.

...
Tags: flash protest, citizenship amendment act, national register of citizens
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The term “free software” refers to software that is free to “run, copy, distribute, study, change and improve”. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: With credit and control, free software attracts developers

The mammoth police headquarters building will have four high rises — two 20-storey towers and the other two having 15 floors.

Hyderabad: Police’s twin towers cost zooms to Rs 600crore

Ms Shikha Goel, additional commissioner of police

Hyderabad: Police gear up for peaceful New Year bash

The GHMC has found that this year they have been able to catch monkeys and ensure that they do not come back.

Hyderabad: No respite from monkey menace



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Photos: Kartik, Janhvi and team wrap up second schedule of 'Dostana 2' on Christmas

Dostana 2 team. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

Founded in 2009, the cafe annually pays its respect to popular personalities in the form of life-sized, hand-crafted chocolate statues. (Photo: ANI)
 

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

Officers also told local media that there was no indication that Oliver was armed at the time of his arrest. (Representational Image)
 

‘Oxygen Parlour’ at Nashik railway station to combat air pollution

The commuters at the railway station also commended the effort as a positive step towards combating air pollution in the cities across the country. (representational Image)
 

Revisiting 2019: 5 Best performances by the leading men

5 Best performances by the leading men. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji to star in 'Bunty Aur Babli 2' with Siddhant and Sharvari

Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

How to evade the police state while out at a protest

Police is also checking websites, social media, television and newspapers to capture faces of those on the streets protesting.

Hyderabad: Pollution keeps winter chill away from city

Officials have attributed the missing winter to man-made anomalies like increased pollution. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi: BJP releases chargesheet on AAP govt, accuses party of 'fanning fire'

Union minister Harsh Vardhan and Lok Sabha MP Meenakshi Lekhi and other senior BJP leaders accused AAP of

'Country recognises your cowardice,' Priyanka slams PM Modi on NRC

'After talking about NRC, you said that it was never discussed. The country is now able to recognize your cowardice. It wants the truth,' Priyanka said. (Photo: ANI)

Mind your own business: Chidambaram to Army Chief over remarks on anti-CAA protests

He also alleged that the Army Chief and the Director General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh had been asked to support the government and it was a 'shame'. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham