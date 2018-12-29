4 militants killed in J&K's Pulwama, encounter underway

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation after receiving specific information from intelligence agencies about the presence of terrorists in Hanjan area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district, a police official said. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: Four militants were killed by security forces in an encounter which ensued during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday, official sources said.

Acting on a tip-off about the presence of militants at Hajin Payeen Rajpora in Pulwama, troops of Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation this morning.

When the security forces were moving towards particular area in hilly orchards, the militants hiding there opened fire with automatic weapons, which was retaliated, ensuing in an encounter.

Four militants were killed, they said, adding the operation was going on when the reports last came in.

Additional security forces have been deployed to prevent demonstrations near the encounter site, they said adding internet service remained suspended in Pulwama for the second day today.