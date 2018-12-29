search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana government procures 34 lakh tonnes of paddy this year

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2018, 2:15 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 6:44 am IST
In the last year in Kharif season around 8 lakh hectares were used to cultivate paddy, whereas this year it increased to 10 lakh hectares.
Telangana government
 Telangana government

Hyderabad: The Telangana civil supplies department has created record by procuring paddy more than double the quantity it purchased last year. The minimum support price (MSP) this year was Rs 1,770 per quintal for Grade A quality. 

This Kharif season, the total procurement was 34.26 lakh tonnes from 6.71 lakh farmers. Another two to three lakh tons of paddy is expected to be purchased in a few days. 

 

In the last Kharif season, the department procured only 18.24 Lakh tonnes of paddy from 4.17 lakh farmers through 2,716 Paddy Procurement Centers (PPCs).

The civil supplies department attributes the credit for the increased harvest to good weather conditions, ample rainfall and increased power supply in the rural areas.

In the last year in Kharif season, around 8 lakh hectares were used to cultivate paddy, whereas this year it increased to 10 lakh hectares. The best yields were recorded in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Bhupalpally districts.

For the paddy purchased in this Khariff season, Rs 6,055 crore was paid through online transactions to the bank accounts of 6,71,286 farmers for 34.26 Lakh tonnes of paddy.  

...
Tags: telangana government, minimum support price
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK ex-MLA gets 10 years RI for rape, murder

The special court sentenced M. Rajkumar, former Perambalur legislator to undergo 10 year RI, and his friend Jaisankar was also sentenced to undergo RI for 10 years.

Madras University: K Ramanujam panel indicts 13 non-teaching staff

Madras University

Woman accuses Kilpauk Medical College of transfusing HIV infected blood

Dean of Kilpauk Medical College Dr P. Vasanthamani addresses the media after a woman from Mangadu claimed to have been transfused with HIV infected blood at KMC. (DC)

Tamil Nadu schools force 28,000 students out for flunking plus-1

After the introduction of plus 1 board exams, the enrollment in plus 1 itself faced a steep decline of 61,000 students as compared to the previous year. Particularly, the admissions in Bio-Maths group fallen by 20 per cent.

DMK: Miscreants create fake tweet in MK Stalin name

Listing out a few samples of the abusive fake tweets, Bharathi sought urgent police action to bring the culprits to book and also to prevent further mischief.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham