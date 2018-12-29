Telangana government procures 34 lakh tonnes of paddy this year

Hyderabad: The Telangana civil supplies department has created record by procuring paddy more than double the quantity it purchased last year. The minimum support price (MSP) this year was Rs 1,770 per quintal for Grade A quality.

This Kharif season, the total procurement was 34.26 lakh tonnes from 6.71 lakh farmers. Another two to three lakh tons of paddy is expected to be purchased in a few days.

In the last Kharif season, the department procured only 18.24 Lakh tonnes of paddy from 4.17 lakh farmers through 2,716 Paddy Procurement Centers (PPCs).

The civil supplies department attributes the credit for the increased harvest to good weather conditions, ample rainfall and increased power supply in the rural areas.

In the last year in Kharif season, around 8 lakh hectares were used to cultivate paddy, whereas this year it increased to 10 lakh hectares. The best yields were recorded in Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Jagtial, Nalgonda, Karimnagar and Bhupalpally districts.

For the paddy purchased in this Khariff season, Rs 6,055 crore was paid through online transactions to the bank accounts of 6,71,286 farmers for 34.26 Lakh tonnes of paddy.