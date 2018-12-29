search on deccanchronicle.com
POCSO Act amended: Child abusers to get death penalty

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 1:10 am IST
Sections 14 and 15 of the POCSO Act, 2012 are also proposed to be amended to address the menace of the child pornography.
New Delhi: The Union cabinet on Friday approved amendments to strengthen the Pocso Act and included the death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against those below 18 years of age.

Addressing mediapersons after a Cabinet meeting, Mr Prasad said the amendments to sections 4, 5, 6, 9, 14, 15 and 42 of the POCSO Act, 2012, are made to address child sexual abuse in an appropriate manner. An official statement said sections 4, 5 and 6 of the Act are proposed to be amended to provide the option of stringent punishment, including the death penalty, for committing aggravated penetrative sexual assault on a child. 

It said these amendments are aimed at discouraging the trend of child sexual abuse. The Act defines child as any person below the age of 18 years. It is a gender-neutral legislation, it said. 

The amendments are al-so proposed to the section 9 to protect children from sexual offences in times of natural calamities and disasters and in cases where children are administered, in any way, any hormone or any chemical substance, to attain early sexual maturity, it said. 

Sections 14 and 15 of the POCSO Act, 2012 are also proposed to be amended to address the menace of the child pornography.                       

—PTI  

Tags: pocso act, child sexual abuse, death penalty, ravi shankar prasad
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




