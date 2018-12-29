search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Military Intelligence foils ISI plot using Hyderabad call scam

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | JAYENDRA CHAITHANYA
Published Dec 29, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 1:20 am IST
Pak spies used illegal exchange to tap info.
The police recovered a large number of SIM cards procured illegally and other devices used to run the VoIP exchange. (Representational image)
 The police recovered a large number of SIM cards procured illegally and other devices used to run the VoIP exchange. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: The Military Intelligence has foiled a major plot by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to extract sensitive information from security personnel posted at Jammu and Kashmir through a Hyderabad-based suspect.

The Hyderabad police apprehended the man from Nallakunta on Friday and found him running an illegal VoIP (voice over internet protocol) exchange that rerouted international calls into local calls and masked the callers’ numbers. This was reportedly being used by the ISI.

 

The suspect was identified as Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Nallakunta. The police recovered a large number of SIM cards procured illegally and other devices used to run the VoIP exchange.

Earlier this month, a report pertaining to suspicious illegal VoIP exchanges being run in Hyderabad was shared by a Military Intelligence unit located in Jammu & Kashmir with the Telangana state police.

“The illegal VoIP was being used by Pakistan’s ISI. It was reported that the facilities were being exploited by Intelligence operatives from Pakistan for making calls to security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir to acquire sensitive information from them while posing as senior officials,” an official said. The illegal exchanges enabled callers from other countries to call any Indian number by hiding their identity or by displaying an Indian number to the receivers. These calls made using VoIP technology travel over the Internet, land in an illegal exchange and get converted into regular telecom calls.

For this, the exchanges use a modem-like device called SIM Box and illegally procured SIM cards. The calls travel on telecom medium and land on the desired Indian number as a legitimate telecom call from another Indian number. During subsequent raids at Nallakunta, the police seized two SIM-boxes, more than 53 SIM cards which were procured illegally, laptops, desktops and other peripherals used to run the VoIP.

“Investigation is still under progress and more arrests and raids may take place. It is believed that these facilities pose a formidable security concern as they provide an illegal and surreptitious alternative to make international calls to India,” said the officials.

The Hyderabad police confirmed the arrest of Dileep Kumar, who used to run an internet café on Shivam Road earlier. After shutting it down, he started the VoIP exchange, causing a loss to the department of telecom. Dileep was earning six to 10 paise per unit for rerouting international calls to domestic users.

The Hyderabad police who registered a case against Dileep is probing whether he has links with any terror outfit or persons working for the outfits. 

Officials said they did not receive any concrete data about links of Dileep with the terror outfits, but were looking into all angles as the matter involved national security. 

...
Tags: inter-services intelligence (isi), military intelligence
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2 Himalayan Griffons found in Palarapu

The sighting was done in the Nandigam ‘beat’ in Penchikalpet mandal in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district.

Hyderabad: Only 10 of 34 lakes are Hyacinth free

Amid increasing complaints about mosquito menace from different parts of the city, the civic body in December last year had decided to intensify its battle.

Hyderabad: Slow cleanup work leads to hyacinth re-growth in lakes

The GHMC decision was taken by then minister K.T. Rama Rao, who in reply to a complaint over Twitter about the pollution of Saroornagar lake, said the government would clean up the lake and 20 others as well.

Fresh hearing sought for Pharma City land

Officials denied the allegations of land being forcefully taken. Mr E. Venkat Narsimha Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director, Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation, said all land acquisition was being done as per the law.

Karnataka government wants development-free corruption: PM Modi

'It seems as if people are in power in Karnataka only to play musical chair,' PM Modi said. (Photo: Twitter| @BJP4India)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham