Nation, Current Affairs

Maneka Gandhi assures help after Bengaluru woman alleges triple talaq by man in US

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 7:14 pm IST
The woman also sought External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's help in the matter.
Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi said her ministry has taken up the case on absolute priority. (File | ANI)
New Delhi: Days after a bill criminalising instant triple talaq was passed in the Lok Sabha, a woman in Bengaluru alleged she was given triple talaq by her US-based husband through a text and voice message.

Reshma Azeez told ANI, "He left me at my parents' place, went back to the USA, and divorced me through a message. I am not able to meet my kids also."

 

The text message of Azeez's husband Javeed Khan reads, "I am sending this message in my full sense and I am not under any influence of anger or intoxication. ALLAH as my witness. I, Dr. Javeed Khan (dob 01/19/1976), son of late Taj Ahmed pronounce TALAQ (divorce) to RESHMA Azzes (dob 12/06/1978), daughter of Mr. Azeezuddin, according to ISLAMIC LAW OF SHARIAH. Meher has been completely fulfilled."

Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi took note of the matter and said that the ministry has taken up the case on "absolute priority".

"My ministry @MinistryWCD has taken up the case of #TripleTalaq on absolute priority. The first instance post the passing of the bill, criminalising the act of instant divorce in the Muslim community will be dealt with and we shall ensure that justice is done," Maneka Gandhi wrote on Twitter.

On December 27, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which makes the practice a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term.

Tags: triple talaq, triple talaq bill, maneka gandhi, women and child development minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




