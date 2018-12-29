LS polls: JD(S) for ‘friendly match’ with partner Congress

Bengaluru: While the Congress has still not initiated a dialogue with it for a pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the Janata Dal (Secular) appears to be keen on fielding candidates in all 28 Lok Sabha constituencies and having a “friendly match” with it to stop the BJP from returning to power at the Centre.

“Our party workers want to fight the LS polls independently instead of having seat adjustments or a pre-poll alliance with the Congress. We will convey this to our party supremo, H D Deve Gowda, who will take a final call in the matter,” JD (S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu told Deccan Chronicle.

“By a friendly fight, we mean the JD(S) will field candidates in all the 28 constituencies and highlight the achievements of the coalition government in the state and neither party can accuse each other of wrong- doings in public meetings," he explained.

Claiming that the attitude of the Congress had changed after its recent wins in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, Mr Babu said it had begun treating regional parties with contempt as it had done during its happier days. "But the JD(S) is a strong regional party and it will demonstrate it in the coming polls," he asserted.

When contacted, a senior Congress leader said party president, Rahul Gandhi had already decided on having a tie- up with the JD (S) for the coming LS poll. While details of the seat sharing would be decided soon, the JDS may not get more than five seats because of its limited strength restricted to some constituencies of South Karnataka, he added. "We have no objection to having a friendly fight with the JD(S) too, " he maintained.