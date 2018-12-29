search on deccanchronicle.com
KT Rama Rao asks workers to focus on enrolment of voters

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2018, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 1:58 am IST
He also asked the party general secretaries to extensively tour the villages to monitor the drive.
Hyderabad: TRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Friday appealed to the party workers and leaders to actively take part in the ongoing enrolment of voters as the schedule would end on January 25.

Mr Rama Rao, held a meeting with party general secretaries at Telangana Bhavan, asked them and the TRS MLAs to launch a special drive as the Chief Minister was keen on enrolment of the entire new voters as well as those missing from the latest list. He also asked the party general secretaries to extensively tour the villages to monitor the drive.

 

Mr Rama Rao said land had been acquired in 20 district headquarters for the construction of party offices and the foundation stones will be laid after Sankranti.

Mr Rama Rao said a decision would be taken soon on the filling up of vacant posts in the party after consulting with party president and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

Meanwhile, former minister and Secunderabad MLA T. Padma Rao said a public meeting would be organised at Municipal Complex ground in Chilakalguda on Sunday and Mr Rama Rao would be the chief guest. 

Tags: kt rama rao, telangana bhavan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




