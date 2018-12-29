search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Jasprit Bumrah is once again the pick of the bowlers as he has snapped two wickets in the Australian second innings as India zero in on a win in Melbourne. (Photo: AFP) LIVE| Australia vs India, 3rd Test Day 4: Aussie 5 down as India zero in 2-1 lead
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Girls at Delhi shelter home abused by staff, chilli powder in private parts

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 9:18 am IST
Some elder girls at shelter home in Delhi's Dwarka area alleged that female staff put chilli powder in their private parts as punishment.
The committee members shared the allegations with DCW chief Swati Maliwal who immediately reached the home at 8 pm. (Representational Image)
 The committee members shared the allegations with DCW chief Swati Maliwal who immediately reached the home at 8 pm. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: Girls of a shelter home in Delhi were allegedly abused by its staff, following which a complaint was registered by the police, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said Friday.

During an inspection of shelter homes in Delhi on Thursday, the DCW members interacted with girls aged 6-15 to understand their experience of residing at a shelter home, a DCW statement said.

 

Some elder girls at a shelter home in Delhi's Dwarka area alleged that the female staff put chilli powder in their private parts as punishment. They were also forced to have chilli powder, it said.

Any sort of defiant behaviour from the children would be met with "serious and grave punishment" because of which they had become submissive, it said.

The teenage girls were also forced to wash utensils and clothes, clean rooms and toilets, and perform other kitchen chores, as the home did not have adequate staff. There was only one cook in the home for the 22 girls and staff, and the quality of food was not good, the statement said.

The teenage girls complained that they were beaten with scales for not keeping their rooms clean and not listening to the staff. They were not permitted to go home during summer and winter vacations, it said.

The committee members shared the allegations with DCW chief Swati Maliwal who immediately reached the home at 8 pm.

Maliwal immediately called the Dwarka deputy commissioner of police, who sent a team of senior officers to the home and recorded statements of the children. A complaint has been registered by the Delhi Police against the staff, the DCW said.

The DCW chairperson and the members of the expert committee stayed in the home till early morning, the statement said.

A team of DCW counsellors as well as police have been deputed in the home 24/7 to ensure the safety of the children. The DCW shall continue to monitor the condition of the shelter home, it added.

Earlier, the DCW had set up an expert committee in consultation with the Delhi government on shelter homes to inspect various private and government-run shelter homes and give suggestions for their improvement.

...
Tags: delhi commission for women, swati maliwal, delhi shelter home
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Nirav Modi located in UK, British authorities inform India: Govt

Replying to a question, Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh told Rajya Sabha that National Central Bureau of Manchester conveyed to Indian agencies that their investigations have led to the location of Nirav Modi in the UK. (Photo: File)

DMK ex-MLA gets 10 years RI for rape, murder

The special court sentenced M. Rajkumar, former Perambalur legislator to undergo 10 year RI, and his friend Jaisankar was also sentenced to undergo RI for 10 years.

Madras University: K Ramanujam panel indicts 13 non-teaching staff

Madras University

Woman accuses Kilpauk Medical College of transfusing HIV infected blood

Dean of Kilpauk Medical College Dr P. Vasanthamani addresses the media after a woman from Mangadu claimed to have been transfused with HIV infected blood at KMC. (DC)

Tamil Nadu schools force 28,000 students out for flunking plus-1

After the introduction of plus 1 board exams, the enrollment in plus 1 itself faced a steep decline of 61,000 students as compared to the previous year. Particularly, the admissions in Bio-Maths group fallen by 20 per cent.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham