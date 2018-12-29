search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Centre rushes pumps to help miners’ rescue in Meghalaya

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Dec 29, 2018, 1:29 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 1:32 am IST
The Navy spokesman said in a tweet that a 15-member diving team from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will reach the site.
The state government has been under attack for the tardy rescue operation as family members claimed that miners would be safe in wind pockets inside. (Representational image)
 The state government has been under attack for the tardy rescue operation as family members claimed that miners would be safe in wind pockets inside. (Representational image)

Guwahati: The Centre on Friday rushed a heavy transport aircraft of the Indian Air Force carrying seven high-power pumps to Ksan village in Meghalaya, where 15 labourers are trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine since December 13.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy divers on Saturday will join the operation. 

 

The plane took off with the heavy tools from Bhubaneswar in Odisha earlier on Fri-day morning, after low-capacity pumps used by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) failed to pump out water from rat-hole mine.

The miners have been missing, after the mine they were digging collapsed on them on December 13 in the remote Ksan village of the coal-rich East Jaintia Hills, an area where illegal mining is rife and a National Green Tribunal ban on such activities has been in place for four years.

The state government has been under attack for the tardy rescue operation as family members claimed that miners would be safe in wind pockets inside.

NDRF senior officials said that water from an adjacent abandoned mine was flooding the rat-hole mine, making it unsafe for their divers to operate. 

Meanwhile, Indian Navy divers on Saturday will join the operation underway to rescue 15 miners.

The Navy spokesman said in a tweet that a 15-member diving team from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh will reach the site. “The team is carrying specialised diving equipment including a re-compression chamber and remotely operated vehicles capable of searching underwater,” he said. 

...
Tags: meghalaya, indian navy, national disaster response force
Location: India, Assam


Related Stories

Singareni miner found dead after two days


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Archaeological Survey of India honcho lays stress on site museums

Children at the Keezhadi excavation site.

AISMK not to go with the BJP

Sarath Kumar

Free dhoti, saree scheme launched: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami chairs the selection committee meeting of Lokayukta in Tamil Nadu. (DC)

Retd judge moves Madras high court against mall in Thiru Vi Ka park

Madras high court

Century-old coal-fired steam loco back in action

Edappadi K. PalaniswamI
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham