Bulandshahr violence: BJP MLA claims cop shot himself after he became hopeless

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Bulandshahr: BJP MLA Devendra Singh Lodhi on Friday stirred a controversy in Bulandshahr violence case stating that inspector Subodh Kumar shot himself in haste after he became hopeless.

Speaking to ANI, Devendra Singh said: "While trying to save himself, the cop became hopeless and fired at himself in haste. He was not targeted by anyone; it was a mob that got aggressive as the police was not filing an FIR."

 

Notably, Subodh Singh died on December 3 after violence occurred in Bulandshahr over the finding of cow carcasses in Chingrawath village.

The post-mortem revealed that Subodh had six marks of injuries inflicted by stones and also a bullet was stuck inside his skull.

On Thursday police arrested Prashant Natt, a man who allegedly shot inspector Singh. As per police, Natt has confessed to having shot at Singh.

Tags: bjp, devendra singh lodhi, bulandshahr violence, subodh kumar, mob violence
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Bulandshahr




