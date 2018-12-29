search on deccanchronicle.com
'Who'll play role of The Accidental CM?': BJP's jibe at HD Kumaraswamy

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 6:06 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 6:27 pm IST
Karnataka BJP has taken jibe at Kumaraswamy over his Singapore visit for new year, at time when state is reeling under drought.
Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy would go abroad with family on Saturday night on a personal visit and return on the night of January 1, 2019. (Photo: File)
Bengaluru: Calling Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy an "Accidental CM", the opposition BJP has taken a jibe at him over his Singapore visit to celebrate the new year, at a time when most parts of the state are reeling under drought.

"After new govt was formed 377 farmers have ended their lives 156 talukas declared drought-hit, loan waiver has still not been done, Karnataka has slipped to a debt ridden state & here we have the so called son of soil CM @hd_kumaraswamy celebrating new year in Singapore (sic)," the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a tweet.

 

"If there was a movie titled #AccidentalCM who will play the role of @hd_kumaraswamy?," it said in another tweet.

Kumaraswamy would go abroad with family on Saturday night on a personal visit and return on the night of January 1, 2019, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement on Friday.

According to CMO officials, it has been a practice for the Janata Dal (Secular) leader to celebrate the new year with family for the last few years.

The chief minister's foreign visit comes at a time when voices of displeasure have emerged from his own party, the JD(S), against the ruling alliance partner, the Congress.

JD(S) workers and leaders have openly expressed their unhappiness against the Congress on a host of issues, including appointment of heads to boards and corporations that are yet to be finalised.

According to sources, the Congress is said to have forwarded its list of 19 legislators to head boards and corporations to the chief minister. The move has irked the JD(S) leadership as they were not consulted.

Also, the Congress recommending the names of some of its legislators as heads of boards and corporations under departments controlled by JD(S) ministers has angered the regional party.

Tags: hd kumaraswamy, bjp, jd(s), karnataka chief minister, karnataka bjp
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




