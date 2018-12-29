search on deccanchronicle.com
Army rescues 2500 tourists stranded near India-China border in Sikkim

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 10:01 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 10:01 am IST
The tourists including women and children who were stranded between the 17 Mile area and Nathu La in Sikkim have now been provided food, shelter and warm clothes by the Army, a Defence Ministry official said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: The Indian Army has rescued around 2500 tourists who were stuck near the India-China border in Sikkim's Nathu La due to heavy snowfall.

The tourists including women and children who were stranded between the 17 Mile area and Nathu La in Sikkim have now been provided food, shelter and warm clothes by the Army, a Defence Ministry official said.

 

"300 to 400 civil vehicles were stranded near 17 Mile carrying over 2500 tourists who were returning after visiting Nathu La Pass along the Indo-China border. The Indian Army immediately swung into action to provide rescue and relief to the stranded tourists including food, shelter, warm clothing and medicines," the official said.1500 tourists have been accommodated at 17 Mile, while the remaining tourists were shifted to 13 Mile.

The Indian Army has also provided two sets of JCBs and Dozers of BRO for snow clearance and restoration of road connectivity. 

According to the Army, the tourists will now be moved towards Gangtok.

Tags: indian army, nathu la, india-china border, tourists rescued
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




