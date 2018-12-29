search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Amid protests by TD, PM Modi postpones visit to Guntur

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 2:05 am IST
BJP leaders on Friday said Mr Modi would visit AP at the end of January.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Andhra Pradesh on January 6, 2019 has been postponed. Ever since AP BJP leaders announced the Prime Minister's plans to visit the state, it had triggered a controversy with Telugu Desam leaders including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raising objections. 

According to the earlier schedule, after visiting Guntur on January 6, Mr Modi was to leave for Kerala for launching the party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. Kerala BJP president P.S. Sreedharan on Thursday said at Thiruvanantha-puram that Mr Modi would arrive in Pathanamthitta from Andhra Pradesh on January 6. He, however, said that the PM had cancelled his AP plan due to some sudden and urgent programmes. 

 

Meanwhile, BJP leaders on Friday said Mr Modi would visit AP at the end of January. They said the PM would will visit AP thrice before the end of February. 

The TD leaders raised objections over the PM's programme, saying that before visiting the state, the PM must fulfil all pending promises issues in the AP Reorganisation Act, including granting Special Category Status to the state. 

The AP government had decided to observe January 6 as a protest day in view of Mr Modi’s visit. Mr Naidu had also asked the people to show black flags during the PM’s visit. He said, “Why is Mr Modi visiting AP, is it to check if the people here are alive or dead?”

For the past two weeks, this war of words had been going on between the BJP and Telugu Desam leaders over the Prime Minister’s visit. 

...
Tags: ap chief minister n. chandrababu naidu, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Mercedes-Benz C-Class petrol goes on sale; priced at Rs 43.46 lakh

The petrol C-Class is available with the mid-spec progressive variant only.
 

Here are 5 quick hangover remedies

Don't sweat it anymore, here are some home remedies to help you deal with that.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

DMK ex-MLA gets 10 years RI for rape, murder

The special court sentenced M. Rajkumar, former Perambalur legislator to undergo 10 year RI, and his friend Jaisankar was also sentenced to undergo RI for 10 years.

Madras University: K Ramanujam panel indicts 13 non-teaching staff

Madras University

Woman accuses Kilpauk Medical College of transfusing HIV infected blood

Dean of Kilpauk Medical College Dr P. Vasanthamani addresses the media after a woman from Mangadu claimed to have been transfused with HIV infected blood at KMC. (DC)

Tamil Nadu schools force 28,000 students out for flunking plus-1

After the introduction of plus 1 board exams, the enrollment in plus 1 itself faced a steep decline of 61,000 students as compared to the previous year. Particularly, the admissions in Bio-Maths group fallen by 20 per cent.

DMK: Miscreants create fake tweet in MK Stalin name

Listing out a few samples of the abusive fake tweets, Bharathi sought urgent police action to bring the culprits to book and also to prevent further mischief.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham