AgustaWestland case: Christian Michel names Sonia Gandhi during ED probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Dec 29, 2018, 3:33 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 3:52 pm IST
The court has sent the alleged middleman Michel to 7-day ED custody.
ED has asked to ban Michel’s lawyer’s access to him. It has alleged that he is being tutored from outside. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday informed Delhi’s Patiala House court that AgustaWestland middleman Christian Michael has taken the name of Mrs Sonia Gandhi during interrogation but in what reference it can’t be said.

Michael has identified how HAL was removed from the deal and the deal was offered to Tata, added ED.

 

Michel spoke about “the son of the Italian lady” and how he is going to become the “next prime minister of the country".

ED has asked to ban Michel’s lawyer’s access to him. It has alleged that he is being tutored from outside.

The investigative agency stated that they need to decipher who the “big man” referred to as “R” is in the communication between Christian Michel and other people.

Aljo K Joseph, Michel’s lawyer said, “We don’t dispute that he (Christian Michel) had handed us the papers, but it’s the fault of the ED that they allowed it to happen.”

The court has sent the alleged middleman Michel to 7-day ED custody.

Tags: ed, sonia gandhi, patiala house court, agustawestland, michel christian
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT
