search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

3 flights narrowly escape mid-air collision over Delhi, pilots summoned

ANI
Published Dec 29, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2018, 3:05 pm IST
Collisions between three airlines were averted on Dec 23 following multiple auto-generated warnings by Air Traffic Control.
The three foreign airlines were flying almost at the same level which is a clear violation of mandatory separation. (Representational Image)
 The three foreign airlines were flying almost at the same level which is a clear violation of mandatory separation. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Aircraft Accident Incident Bureau (AAIB) will be summoning pilots of three international flights that narrowly escaped mid-air collision in the Delhi flight information region, sources in AAIB said on Friday.

The collisions between the three airlines - Dutch carrier KLM, Taiwan's Eva Air, and US-based National Airlines were averted on December 23 following multiple auto-generated warnings by the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

 

The three foreign airlines were flying almost at the same level which is a clear violation of mandatory separation.

The US National Airlines from Afghanistan to Hong Kong was flying at 31,000 feet, the Amsterdam-Bangkok EVA Air plane at 32,000 feet and Vienna-bound Dutch KLM at 33,000 feet.

As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DDGA) Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules 2017, the AAIB is empowered to summon the pilots of foreign airlines for investigation.

These rules "extend to the whole of India and apply to, and to the persons on, aircraft registered outside India," the DGCA rules say, adding that the rules also apply to an aircraft operated by a person who is not a citizen of India but has his principal place of business or permanent residence of India.

Sources in AAIB said that the bureau has the power to call pilots of any foreign airlines in serious cases through International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), an international aviation body.

...
Tags: mid-air collision, aircraft accident incident bureau (aaib), air traffic control (atc), directorate general of civil aviation's (ddga), international civil aviation organisation (icao)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch: Heard of a temporary captain? Pant gives Tim Paine a taste of his own medicine

Pant was heard asking Mayank, who was standing at silly point, "We got a special guest today. Have you ever heard of a temporary captain, ever, Mayank?" (Photo: AP)
 

NASA spaceship closes in on distant world

A camera on board the New Horizons spacecraft is currently zooming in on Ultima Thule, so scientists can get a better sense of its shape and configuration -- whether it is one object or several.
 

Jio Happy New Year Offer returns with 100 pc cashback on Rs 399 recharge

The offer is applicable for both existing and new Jio users for recharges done between December 28, 2018, to January 31, 2019.
 

Stop party- dressing your food: Good looking food may be bad for your heart

There are many exotic sounding foods that are not healthy at all. (Photos: AP)
 

New Year 2019: Here are weekender plans to make most out of your upcoming vacation

Here are some vacation plan hacks that may help you moonwalk your way to the upcoming year. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Here's why losing loved one can really break your heart

Broken heart syndrome, whose official nomenclature in Takotsubo syndrome, includes shortness of breath and chest pain. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

5 Bengaluru medical students arrested for ragging Dalit junior

The seniors allegedly slapped and verbally abused the victim after entering his hostel room. (Representational Image)

Bulandshahr violence: BJP MLA claims cop shot himself after he became hopeless

Speaking to ANI, Devnedra Singh said: 'While trying to save himself, the cop became hopeless and fired at himself in haste. He was not targeted by anyone; it was a mob that got aggressive as the police was not filing an FIR.' (Photo: ANI)

A year after Kamala Mills blaze, another fire breaks out near compound

Five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flame. (Photo: ANI)

Ahead of 2019 polls, RLSP VP Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha, supporters join JD(U)

Bihar Janta Dal United president Vashishtha Narayan Singh presents the membership slip to former Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) vice-president Bhagvan Singh Kushwaha as he joins JDU, in Patna on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

7 killed, 4 injured after vehicle collides with SUVs due to heavy fog in Haryana

All those who died in the accident were residents of Chandigarh. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham