Penalise buyers of stolen vehicles, says Karnataka Home Minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 3:48 am IST
The west zone police have solved 559 cases and arrested 309 accused this year.
 Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy at a property return parade held at Kanteerava stadium on Thursday. (Photo: KPN)

Bengaluru: Expressing concern over rise in cases of vehicle thefts, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy has said that those who buy stolen vehicles should also be penalised.

At a property return parade in Kanteerava stadium on Thursday he said, "Every year around 5,000 vehicles are recovered and to reduce the number of thefts, we should start taking action against those who purchase them. Once we start booking cases against those who purchase them, the number will automatically reduce."

 

To mark the Crime prevention month, celebrated every December, the West Zone had organized a property return parade at Kanteerava stadium, where Rs 7.46 crore worth stolen items were recovered and returned to the public.

a

The west zone police have solved 559 cases and arrested 309 accused this year. The police recovered 18.36 kg gold, 14.30 kg silver and 236 stolen vehicles. City Police Commissioner T. Suneel Kumar and Additional Commissioner (West) Malini Krishnamoorthy were also present at the event.

