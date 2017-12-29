14 dead, mostly women, as fire guts Mumbai's Kamala Mills Compound

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: At least 14 people were killed after a massive fire broke out at a building in Kamala Mills Compound in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai.

Majority of those killed are women, according to civic authorities.

According to reports, a 28-year-old woman celebrating her birthday was among those who died.

Several others were injured in the incident and were rushed to the King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital and the Sion Hospital.

#WATCH: Last night visuals of fire at #KamalaMills compound in #Mumbai's Lower Parel, the incident has claimed 14 lives. pic.twitter.com/Ud2s6QXTFF — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

The doctor who performed the postmortems said that all the 14 deaths were due to suffocation.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the third floor of the four-storeyed building on Senapati Bapat Marg, a commercial hub of the city, a civic official told PTI.

The building, in Central Mumbai, houses some commercial establishments including hotels.

According to the official, the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Several fire tenders, water tankers, emergency ambulances and police personnel rushed to the spot for the rescue operation.

An FIR has been registered against the restaurant '1 Above' where the fire initiated in Mumbai's Lower Parel locality.

The case has been filed under section 304 (charges of culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Transmission of the television channels ET Now, Mirror Now, Zoom and TV9 Marathi were affected due to the fire.

Mumbai: Top angle view of the #KamalaMills compound in Lower Parel, where fire broke out last night & claimed 14 lives. pic.twitter.com/Y9gLIcCfpd — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2017

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed his condolences to the bereaved families. The President also commended the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue operations.

Disturbing news about the fire in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families and wishing the injured an early recovery. Commend the valiant efforts of fire-fighters and those in rescue ops #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 29, 2017

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted on the incident that claimed 14 lives.

Anguished by the fire in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I pray that those injured recover quickly: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 29, 2017

Soon after the incident President of Yuva Sena Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter and called the incident "unfortunate".

Aaditya also said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will come down hard on the violations of fire safety norms.

I pray for the families who’ve been injured and those who lost their lives in the tragic fire at Kamala Mills. Really unfortunate and sad.

On the administrative side, investigation will happen, and the BMC will come down hard on the violations of fire safety norms. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 28, 2017

I spoke to Hon’ble Municipal Commissioner Mehta sir, MLA Sunil Shinde ji and Leader of the House Yashwant Jadhav ji, who were at the place assisting relief ops. Implementing fire audits of such places are a must, and action will be taken if violations are found. — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) December 28, 2017

