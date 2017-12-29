search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kannada actor Subramanya sedated, raped me, says woman

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 3:18 am IST
Later he threatened her that he would throw acid on her if she tried to marry anyone else.
In the FIR, she stated that both their families had agreed upon their marriage and Subramanya convinced them to delay it as his movie Hombanna was about to released. (Photo: DC)
 In the FIR, she stated that both their families had agreed upon their marriage and Subramanya convinced them to delay it as his movie Hombanna was about to released. (Photo: DC)

BENGALURU: A 23-year-old woman has accused Kannada movie actor Subramanya for allegedly raping her after she fell unconscious on being offered a soft drink by the actor. The accused is currently absconding.

Bhagya (name changed), a resident of Rajajinagar, knew Subramanya from past two years. Subramanya is a native of Thirthahalli and a resident of Hosakerehalli.
In the FIR, she stated that both their families had agreed upon their marriage and Subramanya convinced them to delay it as his movie Hombanna was about to released.

 

However, after the movie was released he told her that he would marry her after their house warming. Since the relationship between both the families was cordial they did not object.

Later he threatened her that he would throw acid on her if she tried to marry anyone else.

On November 1, he told her that there was a party at his sister’s house and asked her to accompany him. As she knew his family well, she agreed. However, instead of taking her to his sister’s house he took her to his room instead. He offered her a cool drink and she fell unconscious after she consumed it. When she woke up, she realized she had been raped. Subramanya then convinced her that they would get married soon, but later he began ignoring her. 

When she confronted him, he told her that he will marry a girl who can invest Rs 20 lakh for his movie and he cannot marry her, as her family was poor. He then asked her to compromise with the people from film industry and when she refused, Subramanya and his family members started talking ill about her family and casting aspersions on her character. When she questioned him, he threatened to kill her. Bhagya registered a case with Basavanagudi women police station on Tuesday and the police are on lookout for the accused.

Tags: subramanya, rape, kannada movie
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
 

Watch: Salman grooves to his hit song, cuts 3-tier cake at 52nd b'day bash

Screengrabs from the pictures and videos posted on Instagram.
 

Tel Aviv residents build 118-ft tower to honour 8-year-old cancer victim

The multi-coloured 'Omer Tower', named after 8-year-old Lego fan Omer Sayag, was completed using cranes. (Photo: Twitter/GalitPeleg)
 

Video: 7-year-old gets flung out of car in traffic accident

The driver stopped his car and rushed the little boy to the hospital. (Photo: Youtube/CGTN)
 

In pics: Rohit, KL Rahul attend Krunal Pandya-Pankhuri Sharma's Mumbai reception

Indian cricketer Krunal Pandya was the latest to get married, as he tied the knot with girlfriend Pankhuri Sharma here on Wednesday.(Photo: Viral Bhayani / Deccan Chronicle)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

2018’s here Bengaluru, it’s time to get this party started!

We’re hoping to skip the mishaps this NYE and over 15,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order. (Photo: Dc)

Wi-Fi connectivity for Shravanabelagola visitors by February

Work will begin on providing Wi-Fi connectivity at Shravanabelagola too and it could have it in time for Mahamastakabhisheka of Bahubali in February. (photo: DC)

MES backed outfit asks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis not to Cooperate

A youth organisaiton backed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES)  has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis not to cooperate with Karnataka.

Rape and murder of Dalit girl: Kalaburagi bandh total

Agitators burn tyres in Kalaburagi on Thursday during the bandh against the recent rape and murder of a Dalit girl in Vijayapura – KPN

Hoysala era inscription found in Jakkur

Archaeologists and epigraphist with an Hoysala era inscription in Jakkur. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham