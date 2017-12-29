Income Tax raids continue in places linked to VK Sasikala, kin

Chennai: The second round of income tax searches on premises linked to expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala’s kin entered day two on Thursday. Income tax officials began a search and survey operation in 11 places across the state including six in the city on Wednesday.

The raids come three days after independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran won the RK Nagar by-poll.

According to I-T department sources, the second round of search operations is likely to end on Thursday. Apart from the raids, he officials also examined documents at premises where a massive search and survey operation was conducted last month.

Thursday’s search operation continued at Midas Distilleries in Padappai near Chennai, Sai Group of Companies in Padappai, Adyar residence of Karthikeyan, son-in-law of Sasikala’s sister-in-law Ilavarasi and a college in Coimbatore. Karthikeyan is also one of the directors of Midas distilleries.

In November, I-T officials conducted search operations at 187 locations in the state linked to TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala. It was dubbed as one of the largest search operation by the income tax department in recent years with 1,800 personnel involved in the operation.