Don't breach local laws, China warns its tourists in India

PTI
Published Dec 29, 2017, 12:39 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
The Chinese Embassy in Delhi in its notice did not give details of any violations, but warned its citizens to abide by laws in six areas.
 The laws to be abided includes, not carrying prohibited items such as ivory and rhino horns, not overstaying visas, not working in India illegally and not breaching the law by entering areas barred to foreigners, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Friday. (Photo: File)

Beijing/New Delhi: China has asked its citizens travelling to India not to breach local laws and avoid areas restricted to foreigners, warning that they can be detained, fined or even sentenced for violating rules and regulations.

The Chinese Embassy in New Delhi in a notice issued on Thursday did not give details of any violations, but warned its citizens to abide by laws in six areas.

 

These included not carrying prohibited items such as ivory and rhino horns, not overstaying visas, not working in India illegally and not breaching the law by entering areas barred to foreigners, Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported on Friday.

"There have been consecutive cases of Chinese citizens being detained, fined or investigated, charged or even sentenced due to alleged law breaking in India," the statement said.

Anyone violating the laws could be fined or jailed, it added.

"The embassy can protect the safety of Chinese citizens and the rightful claims of Chinese enterprises and personnel in India...but [we] cannot tolerate any illegal behaviour," it said.

Since Dokalam standoff with India, China had issued several advisories to its tourists including the one reminding Chinese travellers to pay close attention to the local security situation, improve self-protection awareness and strengthen security.

Tags: xi jinping, chinese embassy, dokalam, chinese tourists in india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




