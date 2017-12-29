After handing over Cong baton to son Rahul, Sonia holidays in Goa

The photo of Sonia Gandhi, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years, in Goa has been shared widely. (Photo: Twitter | @Riteishd)

Mumbai: After handing over the Congress baton to her son, Sonia Gandhi, the former party chief, is in Goa for a long-awaited holiday.

Sonia Gandhi, 71, was seen riding a bicycle and smiling for a photo in an image tweeted from Goa. Sonia Gandhi reportedly left for Goa on December 26, the day after Christmas.

The photo of Sonia, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years, in Goa has been shared widely.

The social media was flooded with comments with some saying that for a change, it is she (Sonia) and not her son taking a holiday.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted the photograph of Sonia cycling at a resort in Goa. She is seen smiling for the photograph.

Some pictures make you happy... this is one of them.

Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health. pic.twitter.com/SSITMjOnCD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 28, 2017

Reports say Sonia Gandhi usually stays in the hotel Leela in south Goa.

She is likely to return in the first week of January.

Sonia's absence during the Congress's 133rd foundation day celebration on Thursday as Rahul Gandhi addressed the party, underscored her retirement.

Rahul Gandhi, 47, who was the Congress vice-president, was elevated in the party and elected as the Congress chief on December 16.

Right after becoming the Congress boss, Rahul was left to deal with two more state election defeats for the party - in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

He has held meetings to review the party's performance.