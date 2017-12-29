search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

After handing over Cong baton to son Rahul, Sonia holidays in Goa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 29, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Updated Dec 29, 2017, 3:54 pm IST
Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was seen riding a bicycle and smiling for a photo in an image tweeted from Goa.
The photo of Sonia Gandhi, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years, in Goa has been shared widely. (Photo: Twitter | @Riteishd)
 The photo of Sonia Gandhi, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years, in Goa has been shared widely. (Photo: Twitter | @Riteishd)

Mumbai: After handing over the Congress baton to her son, Sonia Gandhi, the former party chief, is in Goa for a long-awaited holiday.

Sonia Gandhi, 71, was seen riding a bicycle and smiling for a photo in an image tweeted from Goa. Sonia Gandhi reportedly left for Goa on December 26, the day after Christmas.

 

The photo of Sonia, who held the post of Congress president for 19 years, in Goa has been shared widely. 

The social media was flooded with comments with some saying that for a change, it is she (Sonia) and not her son taking a holiday. 

Actor Riteish Deshmukh tweeted the photograph of Sonia cycling at a resort in Goa. She is seen smiling for the photograph.

Reports say Sonia Gandhi usually stays in the hotel Leela in south Goa.

She is likely to return in the first week of January.

Sonia's absence during the Congress's 133rd foundation day celebration on Thursday as Rahul Gandhi addressed the party, underscored her retirement.

Rahul Gandhi, 47, who was the Congress vice-president, was elevated in the party and elected as the Congress chief on December 16. 

Right after becoming the Congress boss, Rahul was left to deal with two more state election defeats for the party - in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. 

He has held meetings to review the party's performance.

Tags: sonia gandhi in goa, rahul gandhi, congress, sonia holidays in goa, sonia cycling in goa
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Deadly chemicals flood the bloodstream within seconds of cigarette use, experts warn

Smoking is giving rise to an alarming number of deaths, experts warn. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Idea up against Reliance Jio; Offers 1.5GB data per day at Rs 309

The plan also offers voice calls with a cap of 250 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. Beyond the limit, subscribers will have to pay one paisa per second.
 

Alcohol makes people more racist and homophobic

A striking aspect of the study was the discovery that most attacks weren't fuelled by hate alone; alcohol appeared to act as an igniter. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here are three super foods that can help you lose belly fat fast

Green tea's polyphenols help to speed the metabolism and boost fat-burning during exercising. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Best budget phones of 2017 under Rs 15,000

Xiaomi unveiled its first phone in 2011, and today it is one of the most valuable start-ups in the world.
 

Cambodian police come home to ‘roost’: Eat 92 birds after busting cockfight

While the raids were welcomed in a country teeming with official corruption, a court order to slaughter all 92 birds set off a flurry of criticism. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jayalalithaa successor TTV Dhinakaran takes oath as MLA from RK Nagar

Dhinakaran trounced his nearest AIADMK rival E Madhusudhanan by over 40,000 votes. (Photo: ANI)

28-yr-old celebrating birthday among 14 killed in Kamala Mills fire

The video captured on a mobile phone showed Khushboo cutting a chocolate cake while laughing and joking with them. 'Happiest Birthday Khushi', the video was captioned. (Photo: Facebook)

Central team deputed by the Union government to assess the damage caused by Ockhi

The Central team takes stock of the situation at cyclone Ockhi affected areas in the district on Thursday. (Photo: PRD)

Jadhav-kin meet success despite all impediments: Pak slams MEA's claims

Lambasting Pakistan for the treatment offered to Jadhav's kin in Islamabad, Sushma Swaraj said Pakistan had used the emotional reunion of a 'mother with her son and a wife with her husband' after 22 months as a propaganda tool. (Photo: AP)

Team assesses havoc in Kollam

The Central team visiting areas affected by sea wrath in Eravipuram on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham