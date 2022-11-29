Viveka case trial shifted to Hyderabad CBI court

ANANTAPUR: In a major blow to the AP government, the Supreme Court on Tuesday transferred the trial of the three-year-old case of murder of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy's uncle and former minister Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy to the special CBI court in Hyderabad.

This followed a plea from Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Dr N. Sunitha,

seeking transfer of the case to any court outside the state as there was

"poor cooperation" from the AP government. She said the CBI was facing

inconvenience to take the case forward in AP.

The murder case was being handled at the Kadapa district sessions court in

the YSR district.

A Supreme Court bench comprising Justice M.R. Shah and Justice B.V.

Nagarathna pronounced the order after considering the petition filed in

September. The apex court bench said, "The petitioner has the fundamental

right to get justice and this is a fit case for transfer to a state other

than AP. Justice not only need be done but also seen to be done. It can't be

said that the apprehension of the petitioner that there may not be a fair

trial or that there was a larger conspiracy behind the murder is imaginary.

The petitioner has the fundamental right to get justice."

Referring to the destruction of evidence in the murder case as the FIR

alleged a larger conspiracy vis-à-vis the murder, the Supreme Court ordered

the CBI to probe this aspect too. The court directed AP that the

chargesheets and supplementary charge sheets be transferred to the special

CBI court of Hyderabad.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, Sunitha made it clear that there

was no conducive atmosphere for the CBI to complete the investigation in AP

and sought transfer of the case to another state. She said the suspects were

creating hurdles by threatening the witnesses and filing private complaints

against the CBI.

Meanwhile, the CBI also submitted a report backing Sunitha's contentions, in

response to SC notices.

Counsel for Sunitha, Siddarhta Luthra, brought to the notice of the bench

that the hurdles included even criminal cases against CBI officials. He said

the investigation could be speeded up by transferring the case to another

state. Counsel also informed the court that there was no cooperation from

the state government to complete the investigation process.