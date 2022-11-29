  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2022 ‘Poachgate&rsq ...
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Poachgate’ accused claims SIT working on state govt. directions

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2022, 1:13 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 1:13 am IST
The Telangana High Court (File Photo: PTI)
 The Telangana High Court (File Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: Kerala resident Tushar Vellapally, an accused in ‘poachgate,’ filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on proceedings of the SIT on the grounds that it was working on the instructions of the state government.

Tushar, president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, a political outfit, questioned GO 63 issued by the principal secretary, home, for constituting the SIT and appointing selected officers. He asked the court to transfer the probe to the CBI.

The SIT had issued notice to Tushar to appear for questioning. Upon receiving no response, it issued a lookout circular (LOC). Tushar contended that the circular was illegal and arbitrary. He said he was shocked to learn about it in media publications on November 22 and alleged that it damaged his reputation.

B. Srinivas, an advocate, who is reportedly a close associate of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay, has also filed a petition in the High Court seeking a direction to stay all further proceedings.

...
Tags: special investigating team, thushar vellappally


Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC removed only time mandate on construction of capital, says Achennaidu

Former minister and TRS leader Tummala Nageswara Rao. (DC Image)

Tummala surprises all, says NTR was his mentor

Raptadu MLA T. Prakash Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

Anantapur tense as TD leaders protest 'abusive" comments against Naidu, Lokesh

There is disagreement among officials of the two departments over the age of elders, who are to testify authenticity of the claimants. (Representative picture/ DC)

Scrutiny of podu applications amid differences between forest & revenue officials



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC stays AP HC's order to develop Amaravati in 6 months

The Supreme Court said the directions issued by the high court have overstepped the principle of “separation of power”. (Image: PTI)

PM gives shout-out to TS weaver over India's G20 meet

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

Assam withdraws travel curbs, but border still tense

Assam Police personnel stop Meghalaya-bound vehicles for safety reasons, a day after violence at a disputed Assam-Meghalaya border location that killed six people, in Jorabat. (PTI)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->