‘Poachgate’ accused claims SIT working on state govt. directions

Hyderabad: Kerala resident Tushar Vellapally, an accused in ‘poachgate,’ filed a writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking a stay on proceedings of the SIT on the grounds that it was working on the instructions of the state government.

Tushar, president of the Bharath Dharma Jana Sena, a political outfit, questioned GO 63 issued by the principal secretary, home, for constituting the SIT and appointing selected officers. He asked the court to transfer the probe to the CBI.

The SIT had issued notice to Tushar to appear for questioning. Upon receiving no response, it issued a lookout circular (LOC). Tushar contended that the circular was illegal and arbitrary. He said he was shocked to learn about it in media publications on November 22 and alleged that it damaged his reputation.

B. Srinivas, an advocate, who is reportedly a close associate of TS BJP president Bandi Sanjay, has also filed a petition in the High Court seeking a direction to stay all further proceedings.