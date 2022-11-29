  
Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2022 Jawahar Reddy to tak ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Jawahar Reddy to take charge as chief secretary in massive reshuffle today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2022, 11:18 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2022, 11:18 pm IST
Jawahar Reddy is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter)
 Jawahar Reddy is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: IAS officer Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who worked as special chief secretary to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will take over as the new chief secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday.

Incumbent chief secretary, Sameer Sharma, retires on  November 30.

Speculations were rife as to who would fit the bill. The names of several IAS officers were being discussed informally among the bureaucrats in recent days.

Once the Chief Minister made up his mind, the announcement of the name was
made on Tuesday. Poonam Malakondaiah, working as chief secretary (agriculture) has been transferred and posted as special chief secretary to
the Chief Minister.

The 1990 batch Jawahar Reddy replaces the 1985-batch Sharma. Sharma retires at the end of his one-year extended service, as per an order issued by principal secretary, general administration department (political).

Jawahar Reddy would be in service till June 30, 2024. He earlier worked as secretary to the Chief Minister in the united AP when N. Kiran Kumar Reddy led the Congress government.

Some of his earlier stints were as collector and district magistrate of Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, principal secretary to panchayat raj and rural development, principal secretary to health and as executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In February this year, Jawahar Reddy was appointed as the special chief secretary to Chief Minister.

In all, six All India Services officers were transferred on Tuesday.

Malakondaiah is relieved from the full additional charge of special chief secretary to the animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department and of principal secretary (sugar) to the industries and commerce department.

Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and
chief wildlife warden, is given full additional charge of the posts of
special chief secretary (agriculture) in agriculture and cooperation
department, as special chief secretary to the government in animal
husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department, and as principal
secretary (sugar) to the industries and commerce department, until further
orders.

Praveen Prakash, principal secretary to transport, roads and buildings department is transferred and posted as principal secretary to school education department, vice B. Rajsekhar, special chief secretary, having been transferred.

On return from leave abroad, Rajsekhar has been asked to report to the general administration department for posting orders.

The services of Pradyumna P.S. are withdrawn from the agriculture and cooperation department. He is posted as secretary to the transport, roads and buildings department.

B. Mohammed Diwan Mydeen has been transferred and posted as special secretary to the housing department.

Meanwhile, AP chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma who is retiring on Tuesday from will get another post in the CMO. According to reports, the government has created a new post in the Chief Minister's Office for Sharma after retirement
appointing him as ex officio chief secretary of the state government. Sharma
will don the new role with the new post despite retirement.

Further, the state government has given another new post to G.S.R.K.R.
Vijaya Kumar, who will retire as the ex officio secretary of the planning
department. He has been appointed as the CEO of the State Development
Planning Society.

...
Tags: dr jawahar reddy, special chief secretary, bureaucratic reshuffle
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

A file photo of Lord Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala (Image: DC)

VIP break darshan at Tirumala temple only at 8 am from December 1

AP Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter)

Jagan govt plans to bring foolproof legislation for three capitals

The Mukteswar–Chinna Kaleshwaram project will cost Rs 545.15 crore and is a lift irrigation project with a gravity canal network system on the Godavari River, using 4.50 tmc ft (thousand million cubic feet) of water. (Representational Image/DC)

TS gets approval for three new irrigation projects

The certificate to be produced to avail the discount can be issued by a registered vehicle scrapping facility. ( Representational image: DC)

Citizens unaware of tax rebate for scrapped vehicles



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Latest video shows house-keeping service being provided in Satyendar Jain's cell

The latest video that has emerged in a series of purported CCTV footage of Delhi Minister Satyendar Jain inside the Tihar jail, shows house-keeping services being provided to the jail cell of Aam Aadmi Party leader. (Twitter/ANINews)

PM's praise for weaver Hari makes Sircilla proud

A weaver from Rajanna Sircilla district of Telangana Veldi Hariprasad Garu has sent me a self-woven logo of G20, PM said. (ANI)

Outdated COVID travel advisories, conflicting norms causing inconvenience to people

Making RT-PCR test mandatory for unvaccinated people at airports does not make sense., says a section of scientists. (PTI file image)

India now honours unsung heroes: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Governer Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during the closing ceremony of the year-long celebrations of the 400th birth anniversary of Lachit Barphukan, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Gujarat: Three held for flying camera-drone near venue of Modi's rally

Flying of drones near the venue had been banned by the district collector for security reasons. (Image: AFP/representational purpose)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->