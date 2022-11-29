Jawahar Reddy to take charge as chief secretary in massive reshuffle today

Jawahar Reddy is currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister. (Photo: Twitter)

VIJAYAWADA: IAS officer Dr K.S. Jawahar Reddy, who worked as special chief secretary to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, will take over as the new chief secretary to the Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday.

Incumbent chief secretary, Sameer Sharma, retires on November 30.

Speculations were rife as to who would fit the bill. The names of several IAS officers were being discussed informally among the bureaucrats in recent days.

Once the Chief Minister made up his mind, the announcement of the name was

made on Tuesday. Poonam Malakondaiah, working as chief secretary (agriculture) has been transferred and posted as special chief secretary to

the Chief Minister.

The 1990 batch Jawahar Reddy replaces the 1985-batch Sharma. Sharma retires at the end of his one-year extended service, as per an order issued by principal secretary, general administration department (political).

Jawahar Reddy would be in service till June 30, 2024. He earlier worked as secretary to the Chief Minister in the united AP when N. Kiran Kumar Reddy led the Congress government.

Some of his earlier stints were as collector and district magistrate of Srikakulam and East Godavari districts, principal secretary to panchayat raj and rural development, principal secretary to health and as executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. In February this year, Jawahar Reddy was appointed as the special chief secretary to Chief Minister.

In all, six All India Services officers were transferred on Tuesday.

Malakondaiah is relieved from the full additional charge of special chief secretary to the animal husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department and of principal secretary (sugar) to the industries and commerce department.

Y. Madhusudhan Reddy, principal chief conservator of forests (wildlife) and

chief wildlife warden, is given full additional charge of the posts of

special chief secretary (agriculture) in agriculture and cooperation

department, as special chief secretary to the government in animal

husbandry, dairy development and fisheries department, and as principal

secretary (sugar) to the industries and commerce department, until further

orders.

Praveen Prakash, principal secretary to transport, roads and buildings department is transferred and posted as principal secretary to school education department, vice B. Rajsekhar, special chief secretary, having been transferred.

On return from leave abroad, Rajsekhar has been asked to report to the general administration department for posting orders.

The services of Pradyumna P.S. are withdrawn from the agriculture and cooperation department. He is posted as secretary to the transport, roads and buildings department.

B. Mohammed Diwan Mydeen has been transferred and posted as special secretary to the housing department.

Meanwhile, AP chief secretary Dr Sameer Sharma who is retiring on Tuesday from will get another post in the CMO. According to reports, the government has created a new post in the Chief Minister's Office for Sharma after retirement

appointing him as ex officio chief secretary of the state government. Sharma

will don the new role with the new post despite retirement.

Further, the state government has given another new post to G.S.R.K.R.

Vijaya Kumar, who will retire as the ex officio secretary of the planning

department. He has been appointed as the CEO of the State Development

Planning Society.