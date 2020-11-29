Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of 8 persons succumbed to cyclone

Nellore: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of kin of eight persons (six in Chittoor and two in Kadapa districts) who died in the heavy rains triggered by cyclone Nivar.

The Chief Minister made this annoucement while addressing collectors of Nellore, Kadapa and Chittoor districts at the International Airport in Tirupati after an aerial survey of the Nivar-affected areas in the three districts on Saturday.

He directed officials to make sure that power is restored as early as possible. He said the crop loss enumeration should be taken up on a war-footing and reports should be submitted by December 15 in order to offer compensation by December end.

The Chief Minister said people in relief camps should be given Rs 500 each while returning home. Services of volunteers should be utilised to hand over the amount if they have already left relief camps.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to give seeds at 80 per cent subsidy to the farmers in the affected areas. A decision to this effect was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

The Chief Minister directed officials to act on humanitarian grounds in dealing with the people in the affected areas and to compensate other damages like houses and livestock as per SDRF norms.

Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayana Swami, Amjad Basha, home minister M. Sucharita, panchayat raj minister Peddireddy Ramacandra Reddy, irrigation minister Anil Kumar Yadav, APIIC chairperson R.K. Roja, Kadapa and Nellore district collectors, officials of agriculture, horticulture, irrigation, panchayati raj and R&B departments were among those who attended the review meeting.