AP's low-lying villages alongside Penna river marooned

Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)

Nellore: Several low-lying villages along the Penna river in Nellore district were inundated after officials released of more than 2.8 lakh cusecs of water from the Somasila reservoir. The reservoir had received 2.63 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

Elsewhere, breaches to the bunds of water bodies led to inundation of villages in Kovur, Buchireddypalem and Sangam mandals apart from low-lying areas in Nellore City.

Hundreds of villages are still under the grip of darkness as stagnant water, deposited by rains accompanying Cyclone Nivar, affected the restoration of power.

In Nellore City, water entered Bhagat Singh Colony, Parameswari Nagar and Manumasiddi Nagar among others.

Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy inspected the breach to a tank at Nagulavellaturu in Chjerla mandal. Minister Anilkumar visited affected areas like Porlukatta. Nellore Rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kovur legislator Prasannakumar Reddy and Sarveypalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspected affected areas in their constituencies.

Prasannakumar asked the people living in and around Kangiri reservoir to be alert as the reservoir is full. Water overflow poses a threat to Buchireddypalem and neighbouring villages.

Former mayor SK Abdul Aziz demanded that the authorities supply a mineral water can and food to the people living in inundated areas. Meanwhile, traffic was restored on NH 16 much to the relief of the travelling public.

Traffic movement was allowed after repairing the damage to the diversion road on the National Highway near Audisankara Engineering College at Gudur. The area witnessed huge floodwater obstructing movement of vehicles between Nellore and Chennai.

Chittoor Police along with State Disaster Response Force teams rescued a 60-year-old person from Neeva river in Gangadharanellore mandal in Chittoor district on Saturday. The survivor was identified as Sk Abdullah of Kotrakona village in Gangadharnellore mandal.

According to Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy, Abdullah hd gone to the middle of the river to collect grass for cattle. Water was released from the nearby NTR reservoir which marooned him

Chittoor East Circle Inspectors Balaiah and Suman along with tahsildar Inbunadhan rushed to the spot and summoned the SDRF team.

The teams and rescued the man who lost hope of survival. DSP Sudhakar Reddy said that they had instructed the irrigation officials to close four gates of NTR reservoir to carry out the rescue operation and save Abdullah.