The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2020 AP's low-lying ...
Nation, Current Affairs

AP's low-lying villages alongside Penna river marooned

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2020, 8:56 am IST
Hundreds of villages are still under the grip of darkness as stagnant water, deposited by rains accompanying Cyclone Nivar
Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)
 Farmers are trying to protect their paddy heap from the inundated waters in the field in Annampalli village in Mummidivaram mandal in Nivar cyclone in East Godavari District. (DC Image)

Nellore:  Several low-lying villages along the Penna river in Nellore district were inundated after officials released of more than 2.8 lakh cusecs of water from the Somasila reservoir. The reservoir had received 2.63 lakh cusecs of water on Saturday.

Elsewhere, breaches to the bunds of water bodies led to inundation of villages in Kovur, Buchireddypalem and Sangam mandals apart from low-lying areas in Nellore City.

 

Hundreds of villages are still under the grip of darkness as stagnant water, deposited by rains accompanying Cyclone Nivar, affected the restoration of power.

In Nellore City, water entered Bhagat Singh Colony, Parameswari Nagar and Manumasiddi Nagar among others.

Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy inspected the breach to a tank at Nagulavellaturu in Chjerla mandal. Minister Anilkumar visited affected areas like Porlukatta. Nellore Rural legislator Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Kovur legislator Prasannakumar Reddy and Sarveypalli legislator Kakani Govardhan Reddy inspected affected areas in their constituencies.

 

Prasannakumar asked the people living in and around Kangiri reservoir to be alert as the reservoir is full. Water overflow poses a threat to Buchireddypalem and neighbouring villages.

Former mayor SK Abdul Aziz demanded that the authorities supply a mineral water can and food to the people living in inundated areas. Meanwhile, traffic was restored on NH 16 much to the relief of the travelling public.

Traffic movement was allowed after repairing the damage to the diversion road on the National Highway near Audisankara Engineering College at Gudur. The area witnessed huge floodwater obstructing movement of vehicles between Nellore and Chennai.

 

Chittoor Police along with State Disaster Response Force teams rescued a 60-year-old person from Neeva river in Gangadharanellore mandal in Chittoor district on Saturday.  The survivor was identified as Sk Abdullah of Kotrakona village in Gangadharnellore mandal.

According to Chittoor DSP Sudhakar Reddy, Abdullah hd gone to the middle of the river to collect grass for cattle. Water was released from the nearby NTR reservoir which marooned him

Chittoor East Circle Inspectors Balaiah and Suman along with tahsildar Inbunadhan rushed to the spot and summoned the SDRF team.

 

The teams and rescued the man who lost hope of survival. DSP Sudhakar Reddy said that they had instructed the irrigation officials to close four gates of NTR reservoir to carry out the rescue operation and save Abdullah.

...
Tags: cyclone nivar, villages marooned, ap cyclone nivar, somasila reservoir, nellore
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy watch an aerial survey on Cyclone affected areas on Saturday. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to the kin of 8 persons succumbed to cyclone

TPCC chief N.Uttam Kumar Reddy GHMC election campaign at Moosapet in Hyderabad.(DC Image:SSR)

Only Congress cares for people’s well-being, avers Uttam

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech

Mantralayam and Sangameshwaram ghats are attracting the maximum number of visitors.

Pushkar visitors brave chilly weather at Tungabhadra ghats



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM Modi reviews Covid vaccine progress at Bharat Biotech

P M Modi at Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad. (DC Image: Pavan Kumar)

Two more Army jawans killed in Pakistan fire

Martyr Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri (left) and martyr Rifleman Sukhbir Singh who lost their lives during the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army, at Sunderbani Sector of Rajouri district, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020. (PTI)

IMA to go to court against CCIM order on Ayush doctors performing surgery

Doctors say they will not allow anyone from allopathy medicine to train AYUSH doctors. (Representational Image:AFP)

States panic as virus strikes back

A health worker takes a swab from a woman for a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Covid-19 coronavirus tests in Ahmedabad on November 23, 2020. (AFP)

Love jihad is a word manufactured by BJP to divide the nation: Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot (PTI photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham