Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 'Will beat you ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Will beat you next time’: Andhra Speaker on not being invited to event

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 9:51 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 10:22 am IST
The incident occurred at the event organised to mark the social reformer's death anniversary.
Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town. (Photo: ANI)
 Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town. (Photo: ANI)

Srikakulam: Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town.

The incident occurred at the event organised to mark the social reformer's death anniversary.

 

Andhra Pradesh BC welfare corporation had conducted Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town, the HQ of Srikakulam district.

The speaker, who is the MLA from Amudalavalasa AC in the same district, was not invited for the event. However, he got information from the Chief Minister's Office to attend the program.

Upon his arrival in the event, Sitaram met the officials who organised the event. He questioned their negligence in informing local public representatives about the government programs.

When BC welfare corporation officials tried to answer him, the minister lost his cool and shouted at them, saying if such mistakes re-occurred in future then he will beat them up.

The officials remained quiet in front of the speaker.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh, speaker, jyotiba phule, 129th death anniversary
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Secunderabad


Latest From Nation

A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Uttarakhand man sets train coach on fire after being denied ID card: Police

The children at the primary school were given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome. (Photo: ANI)

Under mid-day meal, children served 1 litre milk diluted with water in UP

On Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold extensive talks to explore ways to further expand the already close ties between the two neighbouring countries. (Photo: File)

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

Jaishankar was replying to a query from Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) on India’s entry into the UNSC as a permanent member. (Photo: File)

Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Under mid-day meal, children served 1 litre milk diluted with water in UP

The children at the primary school were given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome. (Photo: ANI)

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

On Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold extensive talks to explore ways to further expand the already close ties between the two neighbouring countries. (Photo: File)

Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar

Jaishankar was replying to a query from Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) on India’s entry into the UNSC as a permanent member. (Photo: File)

Here is what Fadnavis expects from newly-elected Maharashtra govt

Ally-turned-political rival Devendra Fadnavis was eager to fill the opposition leader’s shoes as Shiv Sena chief and newly-elected CM Uddhav Thackeray dived into his new role right after his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Madras high court blunts the political decision of Melavalavu remissions

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham