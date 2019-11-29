We don't want money: Thieves steal onions, garlic, ginger from Bengal vendor

Vender told the thieves had escaped with onions worth Rs 50,000, besides some garlic and ginger. (Photo: Representational)

Kolkata: Soaring prices of the onions have changed the preference of thieves in West Bengal.

In an unusual case of robbery in Midnapore district, thieves burgled a vegetable seller for onions. The thieves, however, ''didn’t took a single paisa from the cash box'' but lifted several sacks of onions, said the vegetable vendor Akshay Das.

Das told the Hindustan Times the thieves had escaped with onions worth Rs 50,000, besides some garlic and ginger.

The price of onions has breached the Rs 100 per kilo mark in the markets of West Bengal.

