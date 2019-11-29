Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Under mid-day meal, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Under mid-day meal, children served 1 litre milk diluted with water in UP

ANI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 10:10 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 10:13 am IST
'We were given milk in which water was mixed,' said Pooja, a class 4 student.
The children at the primary school were given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome. (Photo: ANI)
 The children at the primary school were given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome. (Photo: ANI)

Sonbhadra: The adage 'as mild as milk' seems to have been stretched for a government primary school here, which has been accused of serving its students diluted milk under the mid-day meal scheme.

Authorities at the government primary school, Salai Banwa in Chopan of the tribal Sonbhadra district here on Wednesday allegedly added one litre of milk to a bucket full of water and served it to as many as 85 children.

 

The children at the primary school were given a glass full of milk in their mid-day meal to make their diet wholesome.

However, the employees said there was unavailability of adequate quantity of milk so they resorted to diluting it with water to cater to the requirement.

"We were given milk in which water was mixed," said Pooja, a class 4 student.

"There were almost 85 children and there was only one packet of milk. Sir, told me to mix water after which one bucket full was added. The milk was served hot after boiling it," said a woman employee.

The matter came to the notice of district officials who made a visit to enquire about the incident and check the quality of mid-day meal.

"I am being told milk was unavailable, so they were directed by the authority to mix water in it, in a balanced quantity. I am also being told that teachers had gone to get more milk but meanwhile pictures were clicked and distributed," said Assistant Basic Shiksha Adhikari, Sonbhadra, Gorakhnath Patel.

"I am investigating the matter, Action will be taken against the culprits," he said.

In September, a case was registered against a scribe who made a video of children being served 'chapatis' and salt in mid-day meal at the primary school in Mirzapur on August 22.

Under the mid-day meal scheme, the students are to be served pulses, rice, chapatis, and vegetables along with fruit and milk on certain days to ensure necessary nutrition.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: up, up crime, up police, mid day meal, mid day scheme
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

A man was arrested on Thursday for setting a coach of Rishikesh-Delhi Passenger train on fire after he was apparently not issued an ID card. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Uttarakhand man sets train coach on fire after being denied ID card: Police

On Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold extensive talks to explore ways to further expand the already close ties between the two neighbouring countries. (Photo: File)

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town. (Photo: ANI)

'Will beat you next time’: Andhra Speaker on not being invited to event

Jaishankar was replying to a query from Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) on India’s entry into the UNSC as a permanent member. (Photo: File)

Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sri Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3-day India visit from today

On Friday, Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold extensive talks to explore ways to further expand the already close ties between the two neighbouring countries. (Photo: File)

'Will beat you next time’: Andhra Speaker on not being invited to event

Andhra Pradesh Speaker Tammineni Sitaram on Thursday berated officials for not inviting him for Jyotiba Phule's 129th death anniversary ceremonial program at Srikakulam town. (Photo: ANI)

Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar

Jaishankar was replying to a query from Vijila Sathyananth (AIADMK) on India’s entry into the UNSC as a permanent member. (Photo: File)

Here is what Fadnavis expects from newly-elected Maharashtra govt

Ally-turned-political rival Devendra Fadnavis was eager to fill the opposition leader’s shoes as Shiv Sena chief and newly-elected CM Uddhav Thackeray dived into his new role right after his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. (Photo: File)

Madras high court blunts the political decision of Melavalavu remissions

Madras high court
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham