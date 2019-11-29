Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Uddhav Thackeray swo ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Uddhav Thackeray sworn in as CM of new ‘secular govt’ in Maharashtra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BHAGWAN PARAB
Published Nov 29, 2019, 12:43 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 12:49 am IST
Estranged cousin Raj Thackeray, NCP leader Ajit Pawar steal the show at swearing-in.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray waves to supporters in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: AP)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray waves to supporters in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: AP)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray was on Friday sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra amid a galaxy of national political dignitaries and business tycoon Mukesh Ambani and his family as half a lakh people looked on at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. He took oath as the Chief Minister of Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also declared its common minimum programm (CMP) stating that the alliance will “uphold the secular values enshrined in the Constitution”.

Fireworks were set off as the proceedings began as Sena supporters raised slogans and clicked pictures, joyous at the sight of one of their partymen occupying the top post after 20 years.

 

Soon after his swearing-in, Mr Thackeray express-ed his gratitude by bowing before the masses, a mannerism of his father and party founder, Balasaheb Thackeray, drawing a round of rapturous applause.

Clad in dark saffron kurta, Mr Thackeray decl-ared that even though he was allied with the Nati-onalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, he would keep his Hindutva agenda close to his heart.

The Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde and Subhash Des-ai, NCP’s Jayant Patil and Chhagan Bhujbal and Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat and Nitin Raut took the oath as ministers.

Mr Thackeray, 59, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister, paying tribute to 17 century Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and remembering his parents.

His wife Rashmi and sons Aaditya, who is an MLA, and Tejas were also present.

Thackeray became the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post.

It was a show of strength for all three parties comprising the MVA government with hordes of supporters flocking Shivaji Park since the afternoon.

The set for the event was a fort-like structure measuring 6,000 sq ft, designed by renowned artist Nitin Desai.

Among the dignitaries, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and DMK leader M.K. Stalin were the most prominent.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar — who was instrumental in bringing together the Sena, NCP and Congress to form the government — was also present along with his nephew, former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, and daughter MP Supriya Sule.

Congress leaders Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge were also present.

Former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, who resigned on Tuesday, three days after being sworn in as chief minister, was also present at the event as were three other former chief ministers — Joshi and Congress’ Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan.

Interestingly, the biggest round of applause from the spectators was reserved for Thackeray’s estranged cousin, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, and Ajit Pawar, who had rebelled in his party to form a short-lived government with the BJP.

After the ceremony, Thackeray headed to the famous Siddhivinayak temple where he along with Rashmi and Aaditya offered prayers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Thackeray on taking oath as chief minister, saying he was confident that the Shiv Sena chief would work diligently for the bright future of the state. “Congratulations to Uddhav Thackeray Ji on taking oath as the CM of Maharashtra. I am confident he will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra,” he tweeted.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who did not make it to the event, said in a congratulatory letter to Thackeray that the country was facing “unprecedented threats” from the BJP.

“The Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress have come together under quite extraordinary circumstances at a time when the country faces unprecedented threats from the BJP,” Gandhi’s letter said. “I wish you all the very best as you embark on a new innings in your life,” she added.

Uddhav Thackeray later said that his government will ensure concrete assistance to the state’s farmers and will work towards creating an atmosphere in which none feels terrorised.

Thackeray chaired the first meeting of his cabinet at Sahyadri Guest House in south Mumbai.

He said the first decision of the cabinet was to approve `20 crore fund for conserving Raigad Fort, which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

...
Tags: uddhav thackeray, balasaheb thorat


Related Stories

Ajit Pawar to stay out of Maharashtra govt for now
Sonia Gandhi stays away to ‘keep safe distance’ from Sena

Latest From Nation

The FIR referred some specific points for investigation, that included the appointment of retired government servants as advisors to Hajela.

Hajela accused of misappropriation of funds

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya: I referred to Udham Singh

Asaduddin Owaisi

Portraying Godse as patriot is BJP’s inner voice: Asaduddin Owaisi

Sonia Gandhi

Sonia Gandhi flays govt for fiscal failure



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'Unlawful association': Centre extends ban on ULFA for 5 years

'Government hereby declares the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA) along with all its factions, wings and front organisations as an unlawful association,' the statement read. (Photo: File)

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh, others congratulate Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai-Uddhav Thackeray, President of Shiv Sena along with his wife Rashmi Thackeray, son Aditya and Tejas arrives during Swearing-in-ceremony of Maha Vikas Aghadi, an alliance formed with Shiv Sena, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), held at Shivaji Park, Dadar on Thursday November 28, 2019 in Mumbai. Uddhav Thackeray, son of Balasaheb Thackeray, founder of Shiv Sena become the first person from Thackeray family as Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks, Congress and Nationalist Congress Party workers were gathered at the venue. (Photo Rajesh Jadhav)

Immediate loan waiver for farmers, promises Maha Vikas Aghadi's CMP

Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena at the press conference of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' here said, 'In Maharashtra, farmers are facing problems. This government will do best for farmers. This will be a strong government.' (Photo: File)

SC to hear petition challenging Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance tomorrow

The same bench had heard the plea of three parties against the decision of Maharashtra Governor to swear-in BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as the chief minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy last week. (Photo: File | Representational)

26-year-old veterinarian killed, set on fire near Hyderabad: Police

Her body was found in Shadnagar, about 30 kilometres away, below an underbridge. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham