Stand by my statement terming Pragya Thakur 'terrorist': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 2:56 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi also claimed that Thakur believed in violence, the way Nathuram Godse did.
"Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Gandhi had said on Twitter. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he stood by his remarks on Twitter terming BJP MP Pragya Thakur a "terrorist" and was ready to face any action.

He also claimed that Thakur believed in violence, the way Nathuram Godse did. "Yes, I stand by my statement. What I have written on Twitter, I stand by it. Yes," he told reporters when asked if he stood by his statement calling Thakur a "terrorist".

 

Asked about BJP calling for action against him for his remarks, Gandhi said, "That's ok. There's no problem. Whatever they want to do, I'll welcome." The Congress leader said what Thakur said what she believed in. "I don't agree with her, but she believes in it," Gandhi said.

Godse also used violence and she also believes in violence, he said. Gandhi hit out at Thakur over her remarks on Godse and said she has displayed the heart of the BJP and the RSS, and it cannot be hidden.

"Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament," Gandhi had said on Twitter. Reacting to Pragya's praise of Godse in Parliament on Wednesday, he said, "What she is saying that is the heart of the RSS and BJP, what can I say? It cannot be hidden. I don't need to waste my time demanding action against that woman." Bhopal MP Thakur on Friday tendered an apology in Lok Sabha but said her remarks on Godse have been twisted. She said her comments were in a different context.

 

