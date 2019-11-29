Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Sonia Gandhi flays g ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Sonia Gandhi flays govt for fiscal failure

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 1:29 am IST
She said that the BJP government at the Centre was clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country.
Sonia Gandhi
 Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Modi-Shah-led BJP government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic crisis in the country was deepening and unemployment was growing.

“There is worsening distress among farmers, traders and small and medium businesses. Consumption, especially in rural areas, is falling. Exports are declining. And the prices of essential food commodities are rising, causing hardship to households. Instead of tackling the problem, the Modi-Shah government is busy fudging statistics or, indeed, not publishing them at all,” Mrs Gandhi said addressing the Congress parliamentary party meeting here.

 

She said that the BJP government at the Centre was clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country.

“The public sector has been put on the block, in all probability, to be sold off to a few favoured business people. What will be the fate of the thousands of workers at those enterprises? Lakhs of salaried and ordinary families are worried about their deposits in banks,”
the Congress president said.

Attacking the government on plans to begin a nation-wide registry of citizens or the NRC, the abrogation of Article 370, electoral bonds and snooping allegations, she said, “Because the NRC project implemented by the BJP government in Assam, monitored by the Supreme Court, has not fulfilled the RSS-BJP expectations and propaganda, there is now clamour in the ruling party for a fresh NRC in that state. The home minister is also speaking of unleashing an NRC in the entire country — a step that will only lead to more fear and panic”.

She said that the ground realities were completely different from the “fictitious images” conjured up by the Modi-Shah government.

“The agony, anguish and humiliation of the people continues. Former chief ministers, who in the past were political allies of the BJP, MLAs, political workers and ordinary people who believed in the idea of India and abided by the Constitution have been under house arrest for months. Even children are not spared,” she said.

...
Tags: bjp government


Latest From Nation

The FIR referred some specific points for investigation, that included the appointment of retired government servants as advisors to Hajela.

Hajela accused of misappropriation of funds

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya: I referred to Udham Singh

Asaduddin Owaisi

Portraying Godse as patriot is BJP’s inner voice: Asaduddin Owaisi

The Metro Rail project in Hyderabad is the second largest in the country with 56 kilometers in operation, behind Delhi Metro. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Raidurg-Hitec City Metro launch today



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha takes up Pegasus issue

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Hyderabad: Wakf Board to initiate prayers in abandoned mosques

Telangana State Wakf Board

Hyderabad: Old city residents rue narrow roads, potholes

Though GHMC authorities have widened many roads in the old city during the past three decades, there are bottlenecks in every direction, which lead to traffic congestion.

Raidurg-Hitec City Metro launch today

The Metro Rail project in Hyderabad is the second largest in the country with 56 kilometers in operation, behind Delhi Metro. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Study says Aadhar doing fine

The findings of the report are from a pulse survey of 1,47,868 households in 28 states and union territories, and an in-depth survey with 19,209 households in 16 states and one union territory.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham