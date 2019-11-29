Sonia Gandhi flays govt for fiscal failure

New Delhi: Hitting out at the Modi-Shah-led BJP government, Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday said the economic crisis in the country was deepening and unemployment was growing.

“There is worsening distress among farmers, traders and small and medium businesses. Consumption, especially in rural areas, is falling. Exports are declining. And the prices of essential food commodities are rising, causing hardship to households. Instead of tackling the problem, the Modi-Shah government is busy fudging statistics or, indeed, not publishing them at all,” Mrs Gandhi said addressing the Congress parliamentary party meeting here.

She said that the BJP government at the Centre was clueless on how to manage the grave problems facing the country.

“The public sector has been put on the block, in all probability, to be sold off to a few favoured business people. What will be the fate of the thousands of workers at those enterprises? Lakhs of salaried and ordinary families are worried about their deposits in banks,”

the Congress president said.

Attacking the government on plans to begin a nation-wide registry of citizens or the NRC, the abrogation of Article 370, electoral bonds and snooping allegations, she said, “Because the NRC project implemented by the BJP government in Assam, monitored by the Supreme Court, has not fulfilled the RSS-BJP expectations and propaganda, there is now clamour in the ruling party for a fresh NRC in that state. The home minister is also speaking of unleashing an NRC in the entire country — a step that will only lead to more fear and panic”.

She said that the ground realities were completely different from the “fictitious images” conjured up by the Modi-Shah government.

“The agony, anguish and humiliation of the people continues. Former chief ministers, who in the past were political allies of the BJP, MLAs, political workers and ordinary people who believed in the idea of India and abided by the Constitution have been under house arrest for months. Even children are not spared,” she said.