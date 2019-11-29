Sena claims ED reopens probe against Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: The Shiv Sena on Friday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation against Congress leader Ashok Chavan in connection with the Adarsh scam was yet another example of misuse of government machinery by the BJP government.

According to sources, Chavan was not sworn in Friday because of the Adarsh case.

Sena’s Sanjay Raut asked why the case had suddenly been opened.

“As soon as they came to know that we are forming the government, they started using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and ED against us. Let them do it,” he said.

However, the ED Thursday clarified that it had not initiated any fresh probe into the Adarsh Society scam. It issued a press note after media reports surfaced, showing its officers visiting the society premises on Thursday for some measurements and related activities.

“This is to clarify that no fresh investigation has been taken up by the ED in the Adarsh Society scam. The recent reports published in the media are therefore speculative and without any merit,” it said.

The Adarsh case pertains to alleged irregularities in the allocation of flats in the 31-storeyed Adarsh Apartments in Colaba to the 1999 Kargil war heroes and war widows. It was constructed in Colaba. Many rules were allegedly flouted to construct the said building.

The CBI registered an FIR against the then Chief Minister Ashok Chavan and other top officers of the state government.