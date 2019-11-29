Sena changes tone, says 'Modi is like Thackeray's elder brother'

Saamna in its editorial underscored a distinction between Narendra Modi's duties as a Prime Minister and association with the party. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena on Friday softened its pitch against the BJP after party chief Uddhav Thackeray assumed the office of chief minister of Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece 'Saamna' sought New Delhi's continued support to Maharashtra and described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as Thackeray's elder brother. A language, similar to the one used during the electoral campaigns for the Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019, where both the parties -- the BJP and Shiv Sena -- fought together.

Three-decade old relations between the two Hindutva parties soured after Sena, demanded equal power-sharing, including the chief minister's post for half the term. BJP, however, said this condition was 'unacceptable' and Sena formed an alliance with the ideologically polar opposite parties -- the Nationalist Congrees Party and Congress.

Saamna in its editorial underscored a distinction between Narendra Modi's duties as a Prime Minister and association with the party.

“If we accept this construct, then why should the government keep any anger in their minds for those whose views do not match with ours? Delhi should respect the decision taken by the people of Maharashtra,” said an editorial in Saamana.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the new government and the chief minister. Our prime minister has made it clear that Maharashtra should progress at a fast pace under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. For that, the Centre’s role will have to be positive. The Centre will have to extend a hand of support to bring Maharashtra’s farmers back from the valley of sorrow,” it said.

It further said Delhi might be capital of the country, but Maharashtra is not a slave of the 'Gods of Delhi' and the son of Balasaheb Thackeray, who has followed this ideology is the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, the Hindustan Times reported.

Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' government has left a debt of Rs 5 lakh crore in the state. Hence, all the plans that the new government under the leadership of the Uddhav Thackeray is planning, need to executed prudently.

The freshly-minted government would need the Centre government's help for compensation for farmers who have suffered huge losses due to unseasonal rainfall.

