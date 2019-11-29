Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 'I apologise, m ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'I apologise, my point was misquoted,' says Pragya in LS of Godse remark

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Nov 29, 2019, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 2:17 pm IST
Referring to Rahul's remark, she said member of House referred to her as 'terrorist' and called it an attack on her dignity.
(Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: BJP MP Pragya Thakur Singh in Lok Sabha on Friday apologised for her comment calling Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse a patriot. “If anyone was hurt due to any of my statements, I apologise. But my point was misrepresented and misquoted,” she said. She also said that she respects Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to the nation.

Referring to Rahul Gandhi’s remark, she said a member of the House referred to her as 'terrorist' and called it as an attack on her dignity. “No charges against me have been proven in court,” she added.

 

On Wednesday, Thakur created a controversy with her remark in the Lower House of Parliament during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

However, after the opposition members' protest, the Lok Sabha speaker said only the DMK leader's speech during the discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill would go on record.

"We are very clear about it that we condemn her statement and we do not support this ideology," BJP working president J P Nadda said.

This is not the first time that Thakur has courted controversy because of her comments on Godse. During the Lok Sabha election campaign, Thakur had described Godse as a patriot, triggering a huge political storm. Later, she had apologised for her statement.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: nathuram godse, pragya thakur, lok sabha
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Sule is a three-time MP from Baramati in Pune district, the bastion of the Pawars. (Photo: PTI)

Supriya Sule 'rightful heir' to Sharad Pawar's 'great' legacy, says Milind Deora

The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)

4 arrested for death of Hyderabad veterinarian, cops suspect rape

The case relates to protests near the IT office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against I-T raids

However, in a survey conducted by the News18 reveals that nearly 17 per cent or 44 out of 260 candidates contesting in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including murder, attempt to murder and rape, in their self-sworn affidavits. (Representational Image)

Criminal candidates: 44 of 260 in J'khand polls face serious offences including rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyd veterinarian ‘raped’, murdered; 4 arrested after charred body found

The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against IT raids

The case relates to protests near the IT office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to 6 bureaucrats

While Chidambaram is out on bail in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI, the summons was issued to the bureaucrats and other accused after the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the agency last month. (Photo: Representational | ANI)

Kerala woman judge heckled by lawyers for cancelling bail of accused

A case has been registered against 12 lawyers, including the president and secretary of the Trivandrum Bar Association. (Photo: File)

'Discussed majority first, then farmers': Fadnavis attacks Maha Vikas Aghadi

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said the state wants to know why the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was 'scared' when it earlier claimed to have numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham