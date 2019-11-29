Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 'Need to change ...
Nation, Current Affairs

'Need to change people's perception about police,' says Amit Shah

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 6:29 pm IST
The Home Minister was addressing the concluding session of the AIPSC.
'When we are sitting here and talking about narcotics control, smuggling, terrorism, Naxalism, fake currency and routine law and order, perhaps we do not know that the success that we are looking at has been at the cost of the sacrifice of more than 35,000 jawans,' he said. (Photo: File | ANI)
 'When we are sitting here and talking about narcotics control, smuggling, terrorism, Naxalism, fake currency and routine law and order, perhaps we do not know that the success that we are looking at has been at the cost of the sacrifice of more than 35,000 jawans,' he said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday stressed the need for bringing a change in people's perception about the police force and vice versa.

"It is our responsibility to see that people's perception of police and police perception of people is changed," the home minister said addressing the concluding session of the All-India Police Science Congress (AIPSC) here.

 

"When we are sitting here and talking about narcotics control, smuggling, terrorism, Naxalism, fake currency and routine law and order, perhaps we do not know that the success that we are looking at has been at the cost of the sacrifice of more than 35,000 jawans," he said.

The two-day congress was inaugurated by Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi on Thursday.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: amit shah, aipsc, naxalism, police
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow


Latest From Nation

Rao on Thursday announced that the Corporation employees, who struck work for 52 days, can resume duties thereby bringing the prolonged impasse in RTC to a close. (Photo: File)

TSRTC workers resume work, CM to hold meet with staff on Dec 1

Vender told the thieves had escaped with onions worth Rs 50,000, besides some garlic and ginger. (Photo: Representational)

We don't want money: Thieves steal onions, garlic, ginger from Bengal vendor

Saamna in its editorial underscored a distinction between Narendra Modi's duties as a Prime Minister and association with the party. (Photo: File)

Sena changes tone, says 'Modi is like Thackeray's elder brother'

'We are saddened by the incident. Telangana Police are alert and efficient in controlling crime. It is unfortunate that despite being educated, she called up her sister and did not dial the police helpline number -- 100. Had she called up the police, she could have been saved,' Home Minister Ali said. (Photo: ANI)

'Her life could've been saved if...' Telanagana minister on doctor's death



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

'2 former J&K MLAs, detained since Aug 5, admitted to hospital': Officials

These two leaders are part of the 34 political detenues who were shifted to the MLA Hostel on November 17 from the Centaur hotel as the earlier detention centre lacked proper heating arrangements. (Photo: File)

'Thackeray will have to surrender to 10 Janpath for survival': GVL Narasimha Rao

'Uddhav Thackeray has to completely give up his ideology and surrender to 10 Janpath (official residence of Congress party president Sonia Gandhi) in order to survive as a slave of the dynasty. That is the only way his government can survive,' said Rao. (Photo: ANI)

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt may face floor test tomorrow

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

4 arrested for death of Hyderabad veterinarian, cops suspect rape

The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against I-T raids

The case relates to protests near the IT office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham