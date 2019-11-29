Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Maharashtra: Uddhav ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray-led govt may face floor test tomorrow

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 3:08 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 3:13 pm IST
Governor B S Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove the majority by December 3.
Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance may face floor test in the Assembly on Saturday, sources said.

The floor test is "most likely" to be held on Saturday, the Vidhan Bhawan sources told PTI.

 

Governor B S Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove the majority by December 3.

Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting.

Besides Thackeray, six other ministers - two each from the Sena, the Congress, and the NCP - also took oath.

 

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, maha vikas aghadi, floor test, vidhan bhavan
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


