Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Kerala woman judge h ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala woman judge heckled by lawyers for cancelling bail of accused

PTI
Published Nov 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 1:20 pm IST
The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association has dismissed the allegations.
A case has been registered against 12 lawyers, including the president and secretary of the Trivandrum Bar Association. (Photo: File)
 A case has been registered against 12 lawyers, including the president and secretary of the Trivandrum Bar Association. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have booked 12 lawyers who allegedly threatened and blocked a woman magistrate at a court here recently for cancelling the bail of an accused.

The development comes even as the state Judicial Officers Association approached the Kerala High court seeking its immediate intervention and ensure a free and fearless atmosphere for their functioning.

 

A case has been registered against 12 lawyers, including the president and secretary of the Trivandrum Bar Association on various charges including assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty, on a complaint from the magistrate, a police official said on Friday.

The action against the lawyers ensued after the Judicial First Class Magistrate Deepa Mohan filed a written complaint with the Chief Judicial Magistrate on the "unruly" behaviour of some lawyers and it was forwarded to the police.

The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association has, however, dismissed the allegations, saying the members had gone to meet the magistrate to hold talks following a member's complaint and they had not locked the room or threatened her as was being alleged.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Officers' Association has filed a complaint before the Registrar General of the Kerala High court on the incident.

It said the magistrate was "humiliated" by some members of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association, amounting to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and obstruction to discharge official duty.

In a representation sent to the Registrar General on Thursday, association president K Byju Nath, district Judge, MACT, Kalpeta, vice president VPM Suresh Baby, Chief Judicial Magistrate, Thrissur and Secretary, M Vinitha, JFCM, Ernakulam, sought the high court's immediate intervention to "ensure an atmosphere to the judicial officers to function in a free, fearless and independent manner."

"We express our protest and anguish against wrongdoers and expect appropriate action from the Honourable High court of Kerala to safeguard the independence of the members of the Subordinate Judiciary. The subordinate judiciary in Kerala is known to be the best in the country so far as the integrity and efficiency of the judicial officers are concerned....," the representation said.

The incident tends to "lower the morale and reputation" of members of subordinate judiciary and the "unprecedented and violent activities" adopted by the bar adversly affects all the stakeholders, it said.

The Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association is observing a district wide boycott of courts on Friday in protest against the complaint against its members.

Functioning of around 50 courts in Thiruvananthaopuram district was affected following the boycott.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: thiruvananthapuram bar association, woman lawyer
Location: India, Kerala


Latest From Nation

Sule is a three-time MP from Baramati in Pune district, the bastion of the Pawars. (Photo: PTI)

Supriya Sule 'rightful heir' to Sharad Pawar's 'great' legacy, says Milind Deora

The police suspect that the body was shifted to another place and set ablaze by the suspects. (Photo: ANI)

4 arrested for death of Hyderabad veterinarian, cops suspect rape

The case relates to protests near the IT office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. (Photo: File)

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against I-T raids

However, in a survey conducted by the News18 reveals that nearly 17 per cent or 44 out of 260 candidates contesting in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections have declared serious criminal cases against themselves, including murder, attempt to murder and rape, in their self-sworn affidavits. (Representational Image)

Criminal candidates: 44 of 260 in J'khand polls face serious offences including rape



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Siddaramaiah, Kumaraswamy booked for sedition over protest against IT raids

The case relates to protests near the IT office here by the leaders including the then Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy against the Income Tax raids at the residence of Congress and JD(S) leaders. (Photo: File)

INX media case: Delhi court grants interim bail to 6 bureaucrats

While Chidambaram is out on bail in the INX Media corruption case being probed by the CBI, the summons was issued to the bureaucrats and other accused after the court took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by the agency last month. (Photo: Representational | ANI)

'Discussed majority first, then farmers': Fadnavis attacks Maha Vikas Aghadi

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister said the state wants to know why the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress was 'scared' when it earlier claimed to have numbers to prove majority on the floor of the Assembly. (Photo: File)

Want to take Sri Lanka-India relationship to higher level: President Rajapaksa

Upon his arrival at Rashtrapati Bhawan, Rajapaksa was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi and was accorded a ceremonial reception (Photo: ANII)

'I apologise, my point was misquoted,' says Pragya in LS on Godse remark

(Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham