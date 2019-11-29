Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 KCR’s residenc ...
KCR’s residence housewarming on December 8

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2019, 1:10 am IST
Sources said Mr Rao was regularly visiting the farmhouse to inspect the work, and returning to Pragathi Bhavan as there is no accommodation there.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
Hyderabad: Work on Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s residential building at his farmhouse at Erravelli is reaching its final stages and he is likely to perform the housewarming ceremony on December 8. He may celebrate New Year’s Day at the farmhouse, sources said.

Mr Rao has reportedly informed his close aides of the date of the ceremony. It is not yet clear if Mr Rao will invite all TRS leaders and some prominent persons or have a small function.

 

Mr Rao developed the farmhouse on a 60-acre parcel of land at Erravelli after he became Chief Minister in 2014. Sources close to Mr Rao said he wanted to stay with his family at the farmhouse when he retired from politics.

An old building on the site was demolished as it was small, and Mr Rao planned a bigger construction. He laid the foundation stone on June 27 this year, the same day he laid the foundation stone for the construction of the new Secretariat building.

