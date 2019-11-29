Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Wakf Board to initia ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Wakf Board to initiate prayers in abandoned mosques

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ATHER MOIN
Published Nov 29, 2019, 1:19 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 1:30 am IST
Board presses employees into service to clear thorny bushes.
Telangana State Wakf Board
 Telangana State Wakf Board

Hyderabad: The Wakf Board has taken the initiative to restore prayers in mosques that have been abandoned and those under the control of the department of heritage, Telangana.

On Thursday, chairman of the Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem, MLA from Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin, and deputy director of the Heritage department, B. Narayana, visited a few of these mosques, including two mosques situated in the premises of the Golf Course.

 

They first visited the Masjid Shaik situated in Shaikpet, which is under the control of the Department of Heritage, Telangana and closed for many years. It wears a wild and ugly look. Thorny bushes can be spotted in every corner of the Masjid’s premises. The Board employees removed the bushes and cleaned the area.

Initially, some local people raised objection to the cleaning of the premises, but on the intervention of the Wakf Board chairman, they left the place.

The Masjid e Tayaba in the vicinity of Qutub Shahi Tombs was also visited. This mosque comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the management of the Masjid was not allowed to carry out repair work by ASI authorities.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin requested the Board to refer the issue to officials of the ASI and get permission to erect a shade in front of the mosque for the convenience of musallis.  

They also visited the Golf Course premises in Naya Quila area of Golconda Fort, where there are two mosques — the Masjid Mustafa Khan and Masjid Mulla Qayali. Locals are not allowed to perform prayers in both mosques.

According to information provided to Kareem Ansari of Yugantar Organisation, the ASI stated that eight mosques existed in the Golconda Fort.

Surprisingly, all of these mosques are abandoned and prayers are not performed in them.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of the Wakf Board Mr Saleem said, “We have requested the officials of the Heritage Department to maintain the mosques which are under their control and open these mosques for the local Muslims and tourists. We will also interact with the authorities of the ASI for restoration of prayers in the mosques situated in the vicinity of the Golconda Fort. The Wakf Board is ready to provide funds for preservation and restoration of the structures of these mosques and will also maintain these mosques.”

Mr Saleem said he will ask the management of the Golf Course to provide access to the two mosques under their control.

...
Tags: telangana state wakf board, abandoned mosque
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Mamata Banerjee

Trinamul sweeps bypolls

Police inspect the spot where the doctor’s body was allegedly burnt on the outskirts of Chattanpally village in Shadnagar mandal, on Thursday.

Missing vet’s body found in Shadnagar

The FIR referred some specific points for investigation, that included the appointment of retired government servants as advisors to Hajela.

Hajela accused of misappropriation of funds

Pragya Singh Thakur

Pragya: I referred to Udham Singh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
 

Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai gets conscious after a steamy kiss with Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. (Photo: VOOT)
 

Meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'lucky' charm

Before becoming CM, Yogi Adityanath personally looks after Kalu and feeds him. (Photo: File)
 

‘Hi. How are you?’: Rahul Gandhi plays it cool with media outside Parliament

Upon his arrival, he encountered a barrage of questions from the journalists. (Photo: FIle)
 

The best smartphones that are already on Android 10

Some of these are still on the beta version but worry not because they should get an update soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Rajya Sabha takes up Pegasus issue

Ravi Shankar Prasad

Hyderabad: Old city residents rue narrow roads, potholes

Though GHMC authorities have widened many roads in the old city during the past three decades, there are bottlenecks in every direction, which lead to traffic congestion.

Raidurg-Hitec City Metro launch today

The Metro Rail project in Hyderabad is the second largest in the country with 56 kilometers in operation, behind Delhi Metro. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Hyderabad: Study says Aadhar doing fine

The findings of the report are from a pulse survey of 1,47,868 households in 28 states and union territories, and an in-depth survey with 19,209 households in 16 states and one union territory.

Tributes paid to Balasaheb Thackeray

Balasaheb Thackeray
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham