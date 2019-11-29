Wakf Board to initiate prayers in abandoned mosques

Hyderabad: The Wakf Board has taken the initiative to restore prayers in mosques that have been abandoned and those under the control of the department of heritage, Telangana.

On Thursday, chairman of the Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem, MLA from Karwan, Kausar Mohiuddin, and deputy director of the Heritage department, B. Narayana, visited a few of these mosques, including two mosques situated in the premises of the Golf Course.

They first visited the Masjid Shaik situated in Shaikpet, which is under the control of the Department of Heritage, Telangana and closed for many years. It wears a wild and ugly look. Thorny bushes can be spotted in every corner of the Masjid’s premises. The Board employees removed the bushes and cleaned the area.

Initially, some local people raised objection to the cleaning of the premises, but on the intervention of the Wakf Board chairman, they left the place.

The Masjid e Tayaba in the vicinity of Qutub Shahi Tombs was also visited. This mosque comes under the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the management of the Masjid was not allowed to carry out repair work by ASI authorities.

MLA Kausar Mohiuddin requested the Board to refer the issue to officials of the ASI and get permission to erect a shade in front of the mosque for the convenience of musallis.

They also visited the Golf Course premises in Naya Quila area of Golconda Fort, where there are two mosques — the Masjid Mustafa Khan and Masjid Mulla Qayali. Locals are not allowed to perform prayers in both mosques.

According to information provided to Kareem Ansari of Yugantar Organisation, the ASI stated that eight mosques existed in the Golconda Fort.

Surprisingly, all of these mosques are abandoned and prayers are not performed in them.

Speaking to the media, the chairman of the Wakf Board Mr Saleem said, “We have requested the officials of the Heritage Department to maintain the mosques which are under their control and open these mosques for the local Muslims and tourists. We will also interact with the authorities of the ASI for restoration of prayers in the mosques situated in the vicinity of the Golconda Fort. The Wakf Board is ready to provide funds for preservation and restoration of the structures of these mosques and will also maintain these mosques.”

Mr Saleem said he will ask the management of the Golf Course to provide access to the two mosques under their control.