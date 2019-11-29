Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Here is what Fadnavi ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Here is what Fadnavis expects from newly-elected Maharashtra govt

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2019, 9:32 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 9:41 am IST
The common minimum programme prepared by the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government stated ways to assist farmers with floods and drought.
Ally-turned-political rival Devendra Fadnavis was eager to fill the opposition leader’s shoes as Shiv Sena chief and newly-elected CM Uddhav Thackeray dived into his new role right after his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Ally-turned-political rival Devendra Fadnavis was eager to fill the opposition leader’s shoes as Shiv Sena chief and newly-elected CM Uddhav Thackeray dived into his new role right after his swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Hours after witnessing Uddhav Thackeray’s swearing-in ceremony, Devendra Fadnavis tweeted: "While the new government has made many announcements in its common minimum programme, regions like Vidarbha, Marathwada and North Maharashtra that have remained untouched by development year after year finds scant mention in the document. I can only hope that the new government pays attention to these regions too."

 

The common minimum programme prepared by the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government stated ways to assist farmers with floods and drought. It, however, did not specifically name the regions in the question, reported NDTV.

In the document, the Uddhav government resolved to adopt several measures to alleviate the situation of farmers, ensuring remunerative prices for agricultural produce; revising crop insurance scheme to ensure immediate compensation for those who have lost their crops; and waiving loans to provide immediate relief to farmers.

Immediately after the swearing-in ceremony, Uddhav Thackeray held his first cabinet meeting at the Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.

Last month, the BJP, which had emerged as the single-largest party in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, could not form its government in the state due to a disagreement with Shiv Sena over its demand for the chief minister's post on a rotational basis. The difference between Shiv Sena and the BJP led to Uddhav Thackeray joining hands with the rival Congress-NCP combine and finally forming an unlikely coalition government with him at the helm.

 

