Godse was not a terrorist, he committed a mistake, says UP BJP MLA

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 29, 2019, 11:07 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 11:07 am IST
'Godse was not a terrorist. Those who are involved in anti-national activities are terrorists,' Ballia MLA Surendra Singh said.
When asked whether Godse was a patriot, the MLA did not reply. (Photo: File)
 When asked whether Godse was a patriot, the MLA did not reply. (Photo: File)

Ballia: Amid BJP's attempt to distance itself from MP Pragya Thakur's remark on Nathuram Godse, another party MLA Surendra Singh said Godse committed a mistake but he was not a terrorist.

"Godse was not a terrorist. Those who are involved in anti-national activities are terrorists," Ballia MLA Surendra Singh told reporters on Thursday, reported News18.

 

“Godse committed a mistake. He should have not killed patriot Gandhi ji," he added, using the Hindi word "bhool" for "mistake".

When asked whether Godse was a patriot, the MLA did not reply.

On Wednesday, Thakur created a controversy with her remark in the Lok Sabha during DMK member A Raja's narration of a statement by Nathuram Godse before a court on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party barred Thakur from attending its parliamentary party meeting in the current Parliament session and removed her from the consultative committee on defence.

 


Tags: bjp, pragya thakur, nathuram godse, surendra singh
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


