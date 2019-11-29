Nation Current Affairs 29 Nov 2019 Cracks in Tirumala u ...
Cracks in Tirumala utsava murti

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AVINASH P. SUBRAMANYAM
Published Nov 29, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2019, 12:59 am IST
Some arjita sevas inside the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala may be cancelled.
Tirupati: Cracks have been observed at the bottom and the top of the ancient idol of Lord Malayappa Swamy at the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala.

The Agama Advisory Committee (AAC) has recommended to the TTD board to cancel certain arjita sevas inside the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirumala, to enhance the longevity of the idol, which is used as the utsava murti in the temple.

 

The recommendations will be placed before the trust board at its next meeting in December.

The committee is said to have recommended suspension of Visesha Puja (performed on Mondays), Sahasra Kalasabhishekam (Wednesdays) and Nitya Vasanthotsavam and other sevas being performed inside Srivari temple.

The Agama Advisory Committee, which includes the Srivari temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu, is learnt to have recommended permanent suspension of certain arjitha sevas.

The AAC found that the ‘Snapana Tirumanjanam’, the celestial bath, to the processional deity of Lord Malayappa Swamy had caused the cracks. The experts expressed concern over the worn-out face, eyes, mouth of the idol, besides shrinking of the Shanku, Chakram, fingers and waist.

Minor repairs were carried out to the idol around the face, eyes, ears and feet. The AAC is of the view that repairs to the ‘Pradhana Angalu’ – the main organs — is prohibited.

