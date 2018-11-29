search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: ISRO launches India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 29, 2018, 10:22 am IST
Updated Nov 29, 2018, 10:47 am IST
PSLV-C43 successfully injects Indian satellite HysIS, into sun-synchronous polar orbit.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite, HysIS. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite, HysIS. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Sriharikota: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today launched India's best-ever high-resolution earth imaging satellite, HysIS, from Andhra Pradesh's Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

PSLV-C43 successfully injects Indian satellite HysIS, into sun-synchronous polar orbit. With HysIS, ISRO launched 30 other satellites on PSLV-C43.

The 28-hour countdown for the launch began at 5.58 am on Wednesday and the rocket blasted off at 9.58 am Thursday from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, about 110 km from Chennai, the space agency said. The Hyper Spectral Imaging Satellite (HysIS), an earth observation satellite developed by ISRO, is the primary satellite of the PSLV-C43 mission. 

The primary goal of HysIS, whose mission life is five years, is to study the earth's surface invisible near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum. The co-passengers of HysIS include 1 micro and 29 nanosatellites from eight countries--23 from the United States of America and one each from Australia, Canada, Colombia, Finland, Malaysia, the Netherlands and Spain. 

This is ISRO's second launch in the month. The space agency had launched its latest communication satellite GSAT-29 on board GSLV MkIII-D2 on November 14.

(With PTI inputs)

...
Tags: isro, satish dhawan space centre, satellite launch, hysis
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DeepVeer wedding: Ranveer knew Deepika’s the one, wanted marriage 3 years back

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.
 

Holy Cow: Australia’s giant steer has internet in splits

Australian media say Knickers is believed to be the tallest steer in the country and weighs about 1.4 tons. (Photo: AP)
 

Realme U1 with 25MP selfie camera, 6.3-inch display launched

The device comes in Ambitious Black, Brave Blue, and Fiery Gold colour variants.
 

Mum dies from rare dementia years after catching it from own baby while pregnant

Cells from the foetus that contained the toxic proteins are thought to have traveled across the placenta into her bloodstream, before lodging in her brain. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Women get better sleep next to dogs than their partners: study

Women who had at least one cat weren’t found to get the same feeling from their felines (Photo: Pixabay)
 

PETA complaint prompts youth being arrested for running over dog with car in Mumbai

The vehicle was impounded by the police and the accused was arrested and later released on bail.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

J&K: Voting for 5th phase of panchayat polls underway

For hassle-free voting, the poll body has set up as many as 2,512 polling stations across the region including 1,743 in Jammu division and 769 in Kashmir Valley. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan Cong promises to waive farm loans, provide free education to women

Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and chairman of the manifesto committee Harish Choudhary released the party manifesto. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC to hear Alok Verma's plea challenging government order today

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is likely to consider the response of Verma given in a sealed cover on the findings of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in the preliminary inquiry against him. (Photo: File)

Delhi on alert as farmers march into city today for 2-day protest

This march would be the second major farmers’ protest in two months in the national capital. (Photo: ANI |Twitter)

In KCR's home turf, it's development vs 'unreachable' Chief Minister

KCR and his party members are heavily relying on the development work and welfare projects undertaken by the government. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham